Is Leon in Fast and Furious 10?

Does Leon return in Fast and Furious 10? Fast X, the first part of the saga’s finale, is finally here – but is Leon in it, and if not, where is he?

In our review, we wrote: “Fast X won’t welcome any new apostles to the familia’s way of cinema; this is a hysterical, NOS-fuelled ode to big-screen ridiculousness that’s beyond parody.”

Dominic Toretto’s family has grown quite a bit over the past 20 years, but one earlier member of his crew hasn’t been seen since The Fast and the Furious: Leon, played by Johnny Strong in the 2001 movie.

Article continues after ad

The franchise has brought characters back before: Vince returned in Fast Five, Eva Mendez made a post-credits appearance to set up Fast & Furious 6, and Han was resurrected in F9. So, is Leon in Fast X?

Is Leon in Fast X?

No, Johnny Strong doesn’t return as Leon in Fast and Furious 10.

In the first movie, Dom had four members in his crew: Letty, Jesse, Vince, and Leon. Towards the end of the film, they attempted to hijack another truck on the highway, but Letty’s car ended up spinning off the road, while Vince’s arm was tangled in the harpoon wire he used to climb onto the truck.

Article continues after ad

Dom told him to fall back to help Letty, and when Vince is airlifted to the hospital, Letty and Leon drive away. Brian later arrives at Dom’s house and asks where they are, and he says they’re “long gone.”

Universal Pictures

That’s the last time we saw him, and he’s not been mentioned since. He wasn’t shown in F9’s flashbacks, so he joined Dom’s crew after Jakob was exiled for his role in their father’s death.

Article continues after ad

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Strong said: “I get asked on a weekly basis by fans of my work and fans of Fast & Furious, ‘What happened to Leon?’

“If you watch the film and you understand the characters, it would be understandable that he would disappear and move on, just as he showed up.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We never learned much about Leon, other than he “just showed up one night and never ever left.” However, while Jesse was murdered by Johnny Tran in The Fast and the Furious, Strong doesn’t believe Leon is dead – he just thinks he had enough of Dom’s shenanigans, and he’s a bit of a “lost loner.”

Article continues after ad

“As the film progresses, towards the end, there’s a scene where Leon kind of voices his disapproval and he’s shut down by Dom, which showed at this point, Leon is doubting his leader and Dom is losing control over his gang and mission,” Strong added.

“After that, Jesse is killed, Letty and Vince almost die, so I think it’s understood that Leon had had enough of that situation. The heat had become too risky and he didn’t want anything more to do with the gang.”

Article continues after ad

Would Johnny Strong return as Leon?

Yes, Johnny Strong has said he’d consider reprising his role as Leon – but he wouldn’t do it for the sake of it.

“It would have be the right situation and it would have to make sense character and story-wise… I would hope if I was involved that it would go back to the gritty beginnings of the franchise,” he said.

“They might not be open to it, but if it’s just something for me to collect a big check and do it just to do it, then I’m not really interested.

Article continues after ad

“I love knowing that Leon is out there in that Fast & Furious universe somewhere. Because there’s no resolution to him, that’s what keeps the spirit alive. I think it’s awesome that fans still talk about a character who was probably in the movie for a total of five minutes.”

Fast X is in cinemas now. Check out our review here and our other Fast and Furious coverage here.