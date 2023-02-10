Is The Rock in Fast X? The first trailer for Fast and Furious 10 has dropped, and fans have been left wondering: will Dwayne Johnson return?

Fast X looks exactly like what you’d expect, and more: big on family, explosions, emotions, and Dom Toretto pulling off superhuman feats behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger.

The franchise’s legacy cast is returning, with the trailer teasing a giddy team-up between Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and Sung Kang’s Han. It’s also getting a scenery-chewing, goateed villain in the form of Jason Momoa’s Dante.

However, a question mark hangs over the fate of one muscly character who once referred to himself as the cavalry: Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – so, is he in Fast X?

Is The Rock returning for Fast X?

Right now, no – it seems The Rock is not in Fast X. Don’t be surprised if he turns up in a post-credits scene to set up the finale, though.

In late 2021, Diesel pleaded with Johnson on social media to join the cast of Fast and Furious 10 for one last ride. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” he wrote.

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.

“I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Diesel’s nickname for the late Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!

“I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Universal Pictures

Soon after, Johnson addressed Diesel’s post in an interview with CNN, saying he was “very surprised” by it.

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise,” he said.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Johnson said he wished his “former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success”, but cited Diesel’s post as “an example of his manipulation.”

“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it,” he continued. “It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

We will update this section if there are any updates regarding The Rock appearing in Fast X.

What happened between The Rock and Vin Diesel?

The Rock and Vin Diesel’s beef has been well-documented. Johnson first appeared in the franchise in 2011’s Fast Five, initially playing a baby oil-smothered agent on the trail of Toretto and co.

Over the next few movies, he ended up working with them on several missions, relying on their speedy skills to take down baddies, from Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) to Cypher (Charlize Theron).

However, tensions between the two stars spilled out in a now-deleted Instagram post, in which Johnson wrote: “My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t.

“The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses.”

Universal Pictures

In a later interview with Vanity Fair, The Rock explained: “Nothing specific happened, just the same old sh*t. And that just wasn’t my best day… it caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that.

“I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullsh*t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

In response to reports the pair met in Johnson’s trailer afterwards, he said it wasn’t a “peaceful meeting… I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

For Johnson, they’re “philosophically two different people, and we approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways… it’s the philosophy of going into work every day. Looking at everybody as equal partners,” he said.

“And looking at the studio as equal partners. And looking at the crew, regardless of where you’re at, either on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners – with respect and with humility, and being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more.”

Universal Pictures

Diesel had earlier described himself as Johnson’s “big brother” in Hollywood. While The Rock’s first big role was playing the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, Fast Five sent his acting career into overdrive.

“We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing,” Diesel told Men’s Health.

Johnson doesn’t remember their experiences together in quite the same way – he burst out laughing when he read the quote. “One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bullsh*t with an answer,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theatre. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently.

“I came from a completely different culture and environment. And I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple.

“So, when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.”

Fast X speeds into cinemas on May 19, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.