Fast and Furious 11 director hypes up fandom with exciting update

Vin Diesel in Fast XUniversal Pictures

Fast and Furious 11’s director has dropped an exciting update on the final installment of the franchise, including when filming starts.

The final movie in the main Fast and Furious franchise just got an update from director Louis Leterrier: while the movie’s release has been delayed, he revealed exactly when filming will begin.

When speaking with Collider during a CCXP MX panel, Leterrier said: “It’s happening. It’s happening very, very soon. I’m able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I’m finishing my horror movie on September 15, and I start Fast on September 16.”

Fast and Furious 11 was slated to premiere on April 5, 2025, but the director has confirmed that they are pushing the date back to sometime in the summer of 2026.

Fans are already expressing their excitement about the upcoming movie, with one fan tweeting, “Fans are waiting for Fast 11 like…” along with a gif of Tyrese Gibson saying, “We hungry.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment writing, “This is gonna be the end of an era,” and while a third wrote, “I will be seated.”

Fast 11 will simultaneously act as the second part of 2023’s Fast X and the grand finale to the main Fast and Furious franchise.

However, franchise star Vin Diesel has hinted that the studio may push for the Fast franchise to end in a trilogy and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez only fueled that rumor’s fire by telling Us Magazine, “It’s three acts in any story.”

While you wait for the family to ride one more time, check out the awesome movies that are coming out this month.

