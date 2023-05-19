Fast X: Meadow Walker cameo in Fast & Furious 10 explained

Fast X, the 10th entry in the Fast Saga as the end of the road draws near, features a cameo appearance from Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker – here’s what you need to know.

Walker passed away in November 2013, part-way through the filming of Furious 7. He wasn’t killed off, nor was he disrespectfully shuffled off-screen – after a huge amount of consideration, CGI wizardry, and a tear-rushing tribute, the movie ended with Brian retiring to raise his son with Mia. “Home, where he’s always belonged.”

He was mentioned briefly in the eighth film, with Vin Diesel’s Dom vowing to his team that he’d let Brian stay out of the game so he can keep his family safe. At the end of Fast 9, his Nissan Skyline pulls up outside 1327, but we only see Dom’s reaction to his arrival.

While Walker himself only appears via flashbacks in Fast X, his daughter Meadow has a short cameo.

Meadow Walker cameo in Fast X explained

Meadow Walker plays an air hostess who helps Jakob and “little B” escape an airplane in Fast X.

After Jakob gets them new passports, they both board a plane – but they don’t get off with the rest of the passengers. Walker’s flight attendant walks over and hands him a key and three miniature bottles of vodka. “It’s good to have friends in high places,” Jakob says.

As they make their way to the back of the plane, Jakob batters a few goons who try to stop them. By the time Walker’s character walks down the aisle, they’re already gone, leaving the key in place for her to pick up.

Walker teased her role ahead of the movie’s release, writing on Instagram: “The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning.

“Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever… I love you all so much.”

Fast X is in cinemas now. Check out our review here and our other Fast and Furious coverage here.