How long is Fast X? Fast & Furious 10 runtime explained

Fast X, the 10th entry in Vin Diesel’s NOS-firing, Corona-guzzling franchise, is nearly here – but how long is the runtime for Fast and Furious 10, and how does it compare to the other movies?

It all began in 2001 with Rob Cohen’s The Fast and the Furious, a Point Break-lite, street-racing caper about an undercover cop tasked with befriending Dom Toretto, a suspect amid a spate of highway robberies.

More than two decades later, and his crew have dragged a gigantic safe through Rio, tore up London fighting against terrorists, flew cars between skyscrapers, blown up a submarine, and went to space. Now, they’re facing off against an even bigger threat: a son looking for revenge.

Ahead of Fast X speeding into cinemas, fans may be wondering: how long is the Fast and Furious 10 runtime? Here’s what you need to know.

Fast X runtime: How long is Fast and Furious 10?

Fast X has a runtime of two hours and 21 minutes (141 minutes).

This makes it the second-longest movie in the whole franchise, trailing in the rearview of F9. You can check out how it compares to the other runtimes in the series below:

The Fast and The Furious – 106 minutes

2 Fast 2 Furious- 108 minutes

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – 104 minutes

Fast & Furious 4 – 107 minutes

Fast Five – 130 minutes

Fast and Furious 6 – 130 minutes

Furious 7 – 137 minutes

The Fate of the Furious – 136 minutes

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 137 minutes

F9 – 143 minutes

Fast X – 141 minutes

If you wanted to sit down and watch the entire franchise, including the Turbo-Charged Prelude and Los Bandoleros short films, it would take nearly 23.5 hours – almost an entire day.

The official synopsis for the new movie reads: “Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything – and everyone – that Dom loves, forever.”

Fast X hits cinemas on May 19, 2023. You can find out how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order here, and check out our other coverage here.