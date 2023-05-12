Fast X cast: All actors & characters in Fast and Furious 10

With Fast X slated to hit theaters next Friday, here’s your guide to the cast and the iconic characters they play in Fast and Furious 10.

It may be hard to believe, but the first time our beloved Fast and Furious family ever graced the big screen was in 2001. And now, more than 20 years later, Dom and his crew are back for one last ride.

Fast X, the tenth movie in the franchise, is set to hit theaters next Friday, May 9. However, some fans have mistaken this film as the last in the main franchise, but there’s one more movie in the works before we say goodbye to the original crew. Fast 10 and 11 are being billed as the main series’ two-part finale, much like what Marvel did with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

So, before we break out the Coronas to toast to our favorite family, here are the characters you should know going into the first part of this series’ finale.

Fast X cast and characters

Below you’ll find a list of all the major characters you need to know in the cast of Fast X.

The official synopsis reads: “In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

We’ll update this article following the movie’s release with any surprise roles and cameos in the Fast X cast.

Dominic Toretto: Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel plays Dominic Toretto, a former criminal and professional street racer who has now retired and achieved his happy ending with his wife, Letty, and son, Brian. However, Dom must wrestle with the ghosts of his past to keep his family safe, but there’s a chance the price he’ll have to pay may cost him his life.

Though the Fast and Furious movies made Diesel a household name, he has been a part of other famous feature films such as XXX, The Pacifier, and The Chronicles of Riddick. He also voiced the character of Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Letty Ortiz: Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez plays Letty Ortiz, a former criminal and professional street racer whose married to Dom. Famously, Letty supposedly died in the fourth installment due to a car crash, but it was revealed in Fast & Furious 6 that she was still alive and suffering from amnesia. Thankfully, by the seventh movie, she regains all of her memories and becomes part of the team once again.

Rodriguez rose to fame through the Fast and Furious franchise, but she has appeared in other action-packed movies such as S.W.A.T, Avatar, and, most recently, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Roman Pearce: Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson plays Roman Pearce, a member of Dom’s team whose an ex-habitual offender and expert street racer.

Gibson has starred in other films such as two Transformers movies and Ride Along 2, but he’s also an accomplished R&B singer as he’s put out six albums since 1998, including a new one that will be coming out later this year.

Tej Parker: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges plays Tej Parker, a member of Dom’s team whose a tech expert, mechanic, and almost expert level street racer.

Bridges has acted in other projects such as Hustle & Flow, No Strings Attached, and Law & Order: SVU. However, he’s best known as a multi-platinum awards rapper as he’s put out nine albums since 1998 and collaborated on the song ‘Baby’ with Justin Bieber, which became one of the highest-certified singles of all time in the US.

Dante Reyes: Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa plays Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge against Dom and his crew for his father’s death during the events of Fast Five. During an interview with Variety, Momoa described his character as being “very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

Momoa played in smaller roles before getting his big break as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in Zack Snyder‘s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. From there, he appeared as Aquaman in a few more DC movies before getting a standalone film and a sequel that comes out on December 20, 2023. Momoa also co-starred in the 2021 hit movie Dune, with the sequel coming out on November 3, 2023.

Ramsey: Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel plays Ramsey, a member of Dom’s team whose a computer hacktivist that was introduced in Furious 7. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emmanuel explained how her character would have a bigger part In Fast X saying, “We see Ramsey taking the lead a bit more and continuing to affirm her place in the group and her necessity within the group, which is always really fun.”

Emmanuel has been acting since 2006 as she starred in the British teen-centric soap opera Hollyoaks and appeared in the last two Maze Runner movies. However, she’s best known for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones, which she played for all eight seasons.

Mia Toretto: Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster plays Mia Toretto, Dom’s sister who was a member of his team until she decided to settle down with her husband, Brian O’Conner, and their two children.

Brewster rose to fame through the Fast and Furious franchise, but she has appeared in other films such as D.E.B.S, Hooking Up, and Simulant.

Jakob Toretto: John Cena

John Cena plays Jakob Toretto, a master thief, assassin, and high-performance driver who once worked as an agent for Mr. Nobody. He was also revealed to be Dom and Mia’s brother in F9.

Cena has acted before as he’s appeared in the films Trainwreck and Suicide Squad, and he also starred in the hit Max show Peacemaker. However, he is best known as a championship wrestler as he’s been wrestling for the WWE since 1999.

Deckard Shaw: Jason Statham

Jason Statham plays Deckard Shaw, a former enemy of Dom and his team in Furius 7 who then became a new member after saving Dom’s son in The Fate of the Furious. Shaw was originally seeking revenge against Dom after the team hospitalized his younger brother, Owen, in Fast & Furious 6.

Statham is a staple in the action movie genre as he’s starred in action-packed movies such as The Italian Job, The Expendables franchise, and The Meg franchise. Statham also starred in a Fast and Furious spin-off movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson titled Hobbs & Shaw.

Han Lue: Sung Kang

Sung Kang plays Han Lue, an expert drifter and member of Dom’s team who previously faked his death in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, but then returned in F9.

Kang is best known for appear in the Fast and Furious franchise, but has appeared in other projects such as Live Free or Die Hard, Raya and the Last Dragon, and, most recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Agent Aimes: Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson plays Agent Aimes, the new leader of Mr. Nobody’s agency who doesn’t think too fondly of Dom and his crew.

Ritchson has acted in other major titles such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and New Girl, but he’s best known for his role as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video hit show Reacher, which is an adaptation of a book of the same title.

Isabel: Daniela Melchior

Daniela Melchior plays Isabel, a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past.

While Melchoir has appeared in American films before with her role in 2021’s Suicide Squad, she’s best known as a Portuguese telenovela actress as she’s starred in over five series for a total of 998 episodes.

Little Nobody: Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood plays Little Nobody, a government law enforcement agent who worked under Mr. Nobody.

Eastwood has been acting since 2006 as he’s appeared in films such as The Longest Ride, Suicide Squad, and Pacific Rim Uprising.

Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw: Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren plays Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw, the leader of a female militia and mother of Dom’s former enemies Deckard and Owen, and MI6 agent Hattie. Mirren drew inspiration for the character from her aunt (also nicknamed Queenie) and from her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen (2006).

Mirren is an Academy Award-winning actress whose appeared in dozens of films such as The Prince of Egypt, RED, Winchester.

Cipher: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron plays Cipher, a criminal mastermind and cyberterrorist who’s an enemy of Dom’s team and is working with Dante in Fast X. In an interview with Empire, Fast X director Louis Leterrier described the duo’s relationship saying, “They are bad news, but one is more afraid than the other. One is worse news than the other.”

Theron rose to fame in 2003 after she starred in the movie The Italian Job and, since then, she’s appeared in high profile films such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Tess: Brie Larson

Brie Larson plays Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody and a rogue representative of his agency who allies with Dom and his crew. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Diesel revealed that Larson based her character on his daughter, Pauline, after the eight-year-old daughter wore a jacket with Good Vibes Only printed across the back when they met. Diesel went on to say, “Brie went to the wardrobe department and had them re-create the jacket. She wore it throughout the movie.”

Larson has been acting since 2001 with her most notable performance being in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. However, her true rise to fame began she starred in 2015’s Room, which Larson won an Oscar for. Since then, she’s appeared in many other films, most notably as as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Larson will reprise this role in the upcoming film The Marvels, which hits theaters on November 10, 2023.

Abuela: Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno plays Abuela, the grandmother of Dom, Jakob, and Mia.

Moreno is a EGOT-winner as she’s appeared in generation defining roles such as Zelda Zanders in Singin’ in the Rain, Carmela in The Electric Company, and Anita in West Side Story.

Buddy: Michael Rooker

Michael Rooker plays Buddy, a mechanic who was a member of Dom, Jakob, and Mia’s father’s pit crew.

Rooker has appeared in many films such as The Bone Collector and Jumper, but is best known for his role as Yondu Udonta in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Leysa: Cardi B

Cardi B plays Leysa, a a member of Magdalene’s crew who shares history with Dom.

Cardi B rose to fame by appearing on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York, however she’s best known as Grammy award-winning rapper as she put out two lesser known albums between 2016-2017 before finding mainstream success in 2018 with her album Invasion of Privacy.

Brian Marcos: Leo Abelo Perry

Leo Abelo Perry plays Brian Marcos, Dom and Elena’s son. Elena Neves was a Brazilian police officer who targeted Dom and his crew under the direction of Hernan Reyes before becoming a member of the crew for a short time while dating Dom. Unfortunately, Elena was kidnapped and murdered by Cipher in The Fast of the Furious.

Perry made his acting debut in film debut Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen and appeared in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration where he played the role of Chip.

Rico Santos: Don Omar

Don Omar plays Rico Santos, a mechanic in Dom’s crew who first appeared in Fast & Furious alongside his partner, Tego, and in Fast Five where he assisted with the heist in Rio de Janeiro. Rico wasn’t present when Dom and his crew in captured Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 or when they stopped Mose Jakande in Furious 7 as his absence was explained as him having been last seen at a casino with Tego in Monte Carlo. In The Fate of the Furious, he is seen with Tego on the ambulance taking Deckard Shaw to hospital. And, in F9, Rico is seen attending Toretto’s crew’s barbecue celebratory meal.

Omar is known as one of the most successful artists in the reggaeton genre as he’s released seven albums since 2003, which garnered him over 40 awards including 17 from the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Tego Leo: Tego Calderón

Tego Calderón plays Tego Leo, a mechanic who first appeared in Fast & Furious alongside his partner, Rico. He was present in Fast Five and, in The Fate of the Furious, Tego and Rico are part of the elaborate deception pulled off to fake Deckard Shaw’s death. Despite not appearing in F9, Tego was mentioned by Rico when he told Mia that Tego had opened up a restaurant in New York and joked that the food was bad.

Calderón is a well-known Spanish rapper as he’s released four albums since 2002, which garnered him three awards including a Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album.

Undisclosed role: Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is set to play an unnamed character in Fast X.

Davidson rose to fame after he became the youngest cast member on Saturday Night Live and has appeared in other high profile films such as The King of Staten Island, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Fast X will arrive in cinemas on May 19, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here and check out the rest of our Fast and Furious coverage here.