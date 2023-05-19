Fast X, the 10th chapter of the Fast and Furious saga as it heads towards its finale, is here – so, is Gal Gadot back as Gisele?

If there’s one thing that the Fast and Furious franchise is known for how much its characters value the concept of family. Dominic Toretto and his crew would do anything, even die, for one another without hesitation.

And one of these crew members who made the ultimate sacrifice was Gisele Yashar played by Gal Gadot.

However, since the Fast franchise has reckoned some of their previously dead characters to be alive, fans have wondered if Gadot will make an appearance in the finale of the original franchise – so, here’s what we know. Spoilers to follow…

Does Gal Gadot return as Gisele in Fast X?

Yes, Gal Gadot returns as Gisele in Fast X.

In the final scene of Fast X, Letty and Cipher, who were locked up together in a black site before fighting and escaping together, climb out into Antarctica. As they walk over the hill, a submarine emerges from the ice, and the hatch on the top opens – it’s Gisele, somehow still alive.

Gadot first appeared in the role of Gisele Yashar, a former Mossad agent who first worked for Dom’s enemy, Braga, in Fast & Furious, the fourth film of the franchise.

Then, for the fifth and sixth movies, she became a part of the crew and started a romance with Han Lue. Unfortunately, at the end of Fast & Furious 6, she died when she sacrificed herself to Han from Owen Shaw’s henchman, Adolfson, and that was the last time fans saw her.

With the original Fast franchise coming to an end, fans had been wondering if Gadot could possibly make a triumphant return before the curtain closes.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Sung Kang (who plays Han Lue) commented on Gadot’s possible return saying, “Why can’t she?” Kang went to tell the site that he would love to see Han and Gisele reunite as a couple stating, “Who doesn’t? Who doesn’t want a load of Gal Gadot in their life?”

Speaking to MTV in 2020, Gadot was asked if she’d consider returning as Gisele and said: “Oh wow, I don’t know. I have no idea. Right now it’s not on my to-do list.”

Fast X is in cinemas now.