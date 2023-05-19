Fast X post-credits scene explained

Fast X has finally hit cinemas, and fans may be wondering: how many post-credits scenes are there in Fast and Furious 10, and what happens? Here’s what you need to know.

In our review, we wrote: “Fast X won’t welcome any new apostles to the familia’s way of cinema; this is a hysterical, NOS-fuelled ode to big-screen ridiculousness that’s beyond parody.”

In the 10th and possibly penultimate entry, the sins of Fast Five’s heist have caught up with Dominic Toretto and co. in the form of Dante, the vengeful, eccentric son of the drug lord they crumpled with a safe. The movie follows them in a cat-and-mouse game across the globe, with Dante using every toy in his arsenal to make the family suffer, no matter where they are.

After that jaw-dropper of a cliffhanger, here’s everything you need to know about Fast X’s post-credits scenes, including how many there are and a breakdown of what happens.

How many post-credits scenes are in Fast X?

There is just one post-credits scene in Fast X.

It arrives midway through the credits after the main-on-end sequence (the bit with the stars’ names and imagery from the movie).

Marvel-brain has rotted our minds into expecting post-credits scenes in every major blockbuster (and even smaller films), but unless you want to sit through the credits in respect of the thousands of folks who worked on the movie, there’s nothing waiting for you at the end.

Fast X post-credits scene: What happens?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returns as Luke Hobbs in the Fast X post-credits scene.

The scene opens with Agency troops entering a mysterious, empty mansion. They move from room to room, lighting up everywhere with their green lasers. One rather imposing, helmeted soldier walks into a theatre space and picks up a ringing phone – it’s Dante, who promises to make the “sheriff” suffer after pulling the trigger and killing his dad.

“The devil is coming for you,” he says, and the man takes off his helmet – it’s Hobbs, sporting a grey goatee. “Well, I ain’t hard to find, you sum’ bitch,” he responds, then squeezing the phone like a can of soda.

Johnson’s return was spoiled by a major publication a week before the movie’s release, but it’s nonetheless surprising, given how vocal he’s been about never returning to the franchise after his beef with Vin Diesel. You can read more about that here.

Fast X is in cinemas now. Check out our review here and our other Fast and Furious coverage here.