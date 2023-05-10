Jack Ryan Season 4: Release date, teaser trailer, cast, plot & more

Jack Ryan Season 4 is dropping sooner than fans were expecting, so here’s everything we know about the show’s final series, including cast, plot, and that all-important release date.

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ has been one of Amazon’s most successful Prime Video shows, with the action-thriller running for three seasons, with a climactic fourth coming very soon.

The character of Jack Ryan was previously played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine on the big screen, while this small-screen version is brought to life by John Krasinski.

So here’s everything we know about the final season of Jack Ryan, including when it’s dropping on Prime.

Jack Ryan Season 4 is released on June 30, 2023 on Prime Video.

The season is six episodes in total – two episodes will drop that day, two episodes the week after, then the final two episodes stream on July 14, 2023.

That’s a very different release plan to Season 3, where all eight episodes debuted simultaneously.

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ S4 teaser trailer

To coincide with the release date announcement, Amazon dropped a teaser trailer with footage from the show, combined with actors John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly revealing the news.

“Considering this is the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” says Wendell Pierce in the clip. “We wanted to make sure this season was a true convergence of his journey.”

Jack Ryan Season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the cast for Season 4 of Jack Ryan, featuring returning characters, plus actors new to the ensemble.

Returning Characters

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Abby Clancy as Cathy Meuller

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

New Cast Members

Michael Pena

Louis Ozawa

Jack Ryan Season 4 plot: What’s it about?

Here’s official synopsis for Season 4 of the show, via Variety: “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan now finds Krasinski’s secret agent man acting as the CIA’s deputy director, on a mission to investigate drug cartels, terrorist organizations, and a domestic conspiracy.”

The final season of Jack Ryan releases on June 30. Before then, you can check out the below TV and Movie previews:

