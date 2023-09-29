True Detective Night Country: Season 4 release date, cast, trailers, more

True Detective Season 4 – the first with an official subtitle: Night Country – is just around the corner. From a look at the first trailers to its confirmed release date, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter of the mega-popular crime series.

True Detective burst onto the scene in 2014 with an unforgettable tale of the detective duo ‘Rust’ and ‘Marty’, portrayed by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson respectively. Ever since, the show has been a mainstay for HBO, attracting world-class acting stars to subsequent seasons.

Article continues after ad

Now, the fourth chapter is fast approaching as the award-winning Jodie Foster leads the hunt on a chilling new case in Alaska.

Article continues after ad

So before the latest investigation gets underway, here’s the full primer on everything you need to know about True Detective Season 4: Night Country.

Contents:

HBO Another season of True Detective, another captivating mystery to unravel.

True Detective Night Country: Season 4 release date

True Detective Season 4: Night Country is officially set to premiere on Sunday, January 14 through MAX.

While originally slated for this calendar year, the new season of HBO’s popular crime series slipped into the first month of 2024.

Article continues after ad

It appears the six-episode run for Season 4 will be debuting new episodes at a weekly cadence, meaning the new story will conclude on Sunday, February 18.

True Detective Night Country: Season 4 plot details

The events of Season 4 once again see a ragtag group of detectives forced together to solve a haunting mystery. This time around, Jodie Foster’s character, Liz Danvers, takes the lead role, often butting heads with her young upstart companion, Evangeline Navarro, played by Kali Reis.

Article continues after ad

Set in a fictional Alaskan town, the duo are tasked with investigating the disappearance of eight men from a remote research station. Naturally, nothing is quite straightforward with this elaborate case as the town’s chilling history comes into play and the culprit leaves behind a quirky trail of clues.

Article continues after ad

The show’s official synopsis reads as follows: In Ennis, Alaska, the men that operate a research station vanish. To solve the case, Detectives Danvers and Navarro will have to confront the darkness themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Who’s in True Detective Night Country: Season 4? Cast revealed

Starring in the lead role is Jodie Foster, an Academy Award-winning actress arguably returning to her most renowned role as a detective, 32 years after stealing the show as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Joining Foster as her partner is relative newcomer Kali Reis. Former professional boxer, Reis retired from the sport in 2021 to pursue an acting career. True Detective: Night Country marks just her third credited role.

Below is a look at the rest of the confirmed True Detective Season 4: Night Country cast:

Jodie Foster – Liz Danvers

Kali Reis – Evangeline Navarro

Finn Bennet – Peter Prior

Fiona Shaw – Rose Aguineau

Christopher Eccleston – Ted Corsaro

Isabelle Star LaBlanc – Leah Danvers

John Hawkes – Hank Prior

Anna Lambe – Kayla Malee

Aka Niviâna – Julia Navarro

Joel D. Montgrand – Eddie Qavik

True Detective Night Country: Season 4 budget

Season 4 of True Detective reportedly cost HBO a whopping $60 million to produce, balancing out as roughly $10 million per episode.

This comes in more than double that of Season 1’s reported $4 – $4.5 million budget per episode on Season 1, though just shy of Season 3’s reported $70 million budget overall.

Article continues after ad

True Detective Night Country: Season 4 trailers

Our first look at True Detective: Night Country came back in April of 2023 with the first official teaser.

Article continues after ad

Next came the second trailer for Season 4, arriving on September 27 while locking in the new January 14, 2024 release date.

So that’s all there is to know about True Detective Season 4: Night Country thus far. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as any further details emerge from the chilly depths in the coming weeks.