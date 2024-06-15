The Boys Season 4 Homelander parody has everyone saying the same thing

The Boys Season 4 marketing has used Homelander in the cleverest of ways, and it’s got all fans agreeing on one thing.

Although the highly-anticipated The Boys Season 4 already premiered on June 13, the superhero show hasn’t stopped to rest when it comes to promoting the new season. The latest stunts have focused around Homelander, including a fictional cover spread on Time Magazine.

But on June 13, Homelander showed up online, hosting an ‘AMA‘ (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, allowing fans to interact with the hero and ask questions. It’s an interaction usually hosted by celebrities promoting new movies and TV shows, but on-screen characters aren’t off-limits, either. All in all, it’s got fans applauding the show’s marketing team.

With Homelander being who he is, the majority of the questions were on the edgier side. In his answers, the Supe revealed his stance on subjects like having an OnlyFans, leaving The Seven and going solo, and rumors of him showing up on Epstein’s Island.

Despite getting into some pretty dark territory, it’s a great marketing tool. Homelander already pushes the boundaries, playing hero when he really has the gruesome, evil tendencies of a supervillain.

Allowing fans to interact with a parody version of him and getting answers to off-beat questions has definitely upped the hype for the new season.

Now fans can’t stop praising the marketing team for The Boys, with many taking to social media to share just how unique and brilliant the idea actually is.

As one fan wrote on X: “The Boys’ marketing needs to be studied for how good it actually is.” Others agreed, with one user writing: “This shows marketing team deserves a raise.”

A third wrote: “‘Homelander was on Epstein Island’ is such an incredible character bit. Hats off to the social teams on The Boys.”

One comment said: “The Boys marketing is quite literally on another level.” While another added: “I love their marketing so much, it’s so ridiculous and great.”

The Boys Season 4’s marketing tactics aren’t just cool — they’re essential. June is jam-packed with some incredible new TV, including The Bear Season 3 and House of the Dragon Season 2. If The Boys wants a shot at earning some of that viewership, it needs to work some magic. Clearly, they’ve achieved that with Homelander’s AMA.

