The Boys Season 4 finale is bringing back at least one major character, but the teaser could hint at the imminent return of Soldier Boy.

After a few tense moments of die-hard fans panicking over nothing, the trailer for The Boys Season 4 finale finally dropped on social media. It’s a lot of what you’d expect the finale to have, with Butcher at death’s door as Homelander and Victoria Neuman make their final plays.

But you probably didn’t expect the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo of a returning Grace Mallory. And based on the trailer, we believe this could be a foretelling of the return everyone has been asking for: Soldier Boy.

Mallory is seen briefly, blurred out and reaching for a button. It’s the first time we’ve actually seen Mallory this season, though she was mentioned early on. We don’t see any details about where she is, what she’s doing, or what that big red button actually does.

But the last time we did see Mallory, she was securing Soldier Boy. The despicable Captain America-pastiche was last seen unconscious after Queen Maeve threw him out of Vought Tower. He was very much alive, though, and under Mallory’s watchful eye.

We don’t know what either Mallory or Solider Boy has been up to since. Is it possible that the scene we see is Soldier Boy breaking out, and the button is a means to put him back in stasis, or even just an alarm to evacuate the facility after his escape?

All signs point to a Solider Boy return, with series creator Eric Kripke being very open about his desire to bring Jensen Ackles back for the show’s final season.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out if The Boys will wrap up its fourth season with the return of Soldier Boy. The Boys Season 4 finale drops on Prime Video on July 18.

If you're looking for more The Boys, check out the supes fans think will die in the season finale, the most shocking moments in The Boys Season 4, and other TV shows streaming this month.