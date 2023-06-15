Is Stan Lee streaming? How to watch the new Marvel documentary

A new documentary about the life and times of Stan Lee is being released this week – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it, including if it’s streaming.

Stan Lee, the late, great father of Marvel Comics and the feature of many of the best superhero movie cameos out there, is now getting a movie of his own.

Stan Lee, a documentary event, is heading to a screen near you, featuring the history of one of the most notable creative figures of this century.

So, here’s everything you need to know about watching the documentary, including streaming details.

How to watch Stan Lee – is it on Disney+?

Stan Lee will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 16, 2023.

In terms of what time you will be able to watch it, that will depend on your time zone, which we have listed below:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Anyone with a Disney+ subscription will be able to view Stan Lee, and for now you can watch the trailer below:

What is Stan Lee about? New documentary explained

As stated by IMDb, the film will cover “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” Using old footage, it will delve into Lee’s history, along with his future impact, through the midst of all the comic book characters that he created.

And, of course, his famous cameos will be mentioned.

So far, the documentary has an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meaning that you’ll likely be in for a treat, should you choose to watch it.

You can check out some of our other TV and Movie hubs below:

