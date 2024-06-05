Spider-Man interviews Godzilla in bizarre resurfaced clip

Fans of classic Fox Network animated shows got a fun throwback when a classic clip of Spider-Man interviewing Godzilla resurfaced on Twitter this week.

The clip was shared by user KlonoaPrime and showed the Spidey of the iconic Spider-Man: The Animated Series interviewing none other than Godzilla himself.

The clip has Spidey saying he’s interviewing Godzilla before making some trademark quips about where Godzilla stands on transportation (“Right on top of it! That’s cute!”) and offering the terrifying lizard a breath mint.

Fans naturally love the clip, with a number of excited responses to seeing the old-school animated series interact.

Article continues after ad

“Wait wtf my two favorite things interacted once?!” one user said, to which KlonoaPrime gleefully replied “TWICE!” with a page from an old Spider-Man vs. Godzilla comic.

“Gonna be real, I miss when commercials used to recycle footage to make these fake crossovers.” another added, referring to how the commercial was made with existing footage rather than new animation. “Cheap and lazy? Yes. Creative and occasionally funny? Also yes! The bumpers were just so much fun when these did this.”

Article continues after ad

The ad itself is a promo for the 1998 Fox Kids TV Takeover, a then-recurring Thanksgiving weekend event. Viewers would vote on what programming would air that weekend, letting kids feel like they had planned the weekend’s content.

Article continues after ad

1998 would have been the inaugural year for Godzilla: The Series, an animated project that served as a pseudo-sequel to the critically panned Godzilla film from earlier that year. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: The Animated Series would have already wrapped its original run, with its finale airing in January 1998.

Fans did recently get to revisit that run, though, when X-Men ’97 featured multiple Spider-Man cameos and even paid off the show’s cliffhanger. It seems unlikely that Godzilla will get a similar payoff in future Marvel shows, though.

You can, however, watch all of Spider-Man: The Animated Series on Disney+ right now, as well as read about the best new shows on streaming this month or all the mutants who may appear in X-Men ’97 Season 2.

Article continues after ad