Deadpool & Wolverine stars know which MCU character they want to “abuse” next

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the beginning of the X-Men world merging with the MCU, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman already have their eyes set on meeting another huge Marvel character.

The upcoming Marvel movie has plenty of cameos lined up, but the two stars are looking to the future. When it comes to their next pick of the litter for team-ups, they have both agreed that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would be their choice.

“If I could pick one, I’d love to play with the Spider-Man,” Ryan Reynolds told Marvel Thailand. “Tom Holland is amazing.”

Article continues after ad

“That would be cool. I agree, that would be great,” Jackman agreed. “And he’s young, we could pile on him, and abuse him.”

“You can’t hurt him, and you can hit him as hard as you want,” Reynolds pointed out. “He gets right back up.”

A Spider-Man and Deadpool team-up isn’t impossible, but is it likely?

Article continues after ad

While everyone from the Human Torch to Taylor Swift has been pulled as potential cameo candidates, Spider-Man would be a tricky get. Still, it hasn’t stopped some from looking for hints that Holland might show up in the new movie.

Article continues after ad

That said, during the special sneak peak event that showed 30 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine, there was a big clue that Holland wouldn’t be swinging onto the screen. While showing a framed photo of Tony Stark and Spider-Man, Tom Holland’s face was carefully obscured.

If he’s not allowed to be shown in photo form, then it’s not looking good for seeing the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man later on in the movie. Still, from the sounds of it, Marvel fans wouldn’t be opposed.

Article continues after ad

“This is actually exactly how Wolverine would feel about being on a team with Spider-Man,” said one X/Twitter user. Another added: “They should put them in an Avengers movie.”

Article continues after ad

“Kevin Feige please make this happen,” said another.

For more, find out everything we know about Spider-Man 4. You can also see what we thought of the new flick with our Deadpool & Wolverine review. Or, check out everything that’s coming in Marvel’s Phase 6.