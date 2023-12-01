Tom Holland will only return as Spider-Man if it will “do justice to the character”

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland revealed that, while there are talks of a fourth movie, he will only return to the role if he believes the story is “worth the while of the character.”

When it comes to the MCU, the increase in content has left some fans concerned about the quality of what is being produced. Their latest film, The Marvels, received mixed reviews by critics and fans as well as struggling to do well at the box office.

However, that isn’t to say there are some characters that fans are hoping to see back on the big screen in the MCU. One such beloved hero being the web-slinger himself, Spider-Man.

The last Spider-Man film to release, No Way Home, was both a commercial and critical success. With old versions of the character coming back, previous villains, and more in what became a massive crossover event.

Marvel Studios Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive hit for Marvel

However, since No Way Home’s release back in 2021, Spider-Man has yet to appear back in the MCU.

During a recent press conference with the Critics Choice Association, actor Tom Holland provided the audience an update on whether or not he plans to return to the role of Peter Parker for a fourth outing.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”

Holland reflected on the success of his three movies as Spider-Man, stating that he will only suit up once again if he feels as though a fourth Spider-Man film will once again portray the character and tell a story he feels is worth telling.

“I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

Of course, the character of Spider-Man could still appear on the big screen without Tom Holland. Major rumors circulating about the return of Andrew Garfield in a third Amazing Spider-Man movie as well as hints that Tobey Maguire will also return for another outing as the web-slinger.

