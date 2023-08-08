How to watch Gran Turismo – is it streaming?

The Gran Turismo movie tells the true story of an impossible dream, showing how a gamer became a racer – here’s how to watch it, and if and when it’ll be available on streaming.

When we’re at the top of our game, whether it’s sniping squads from 500m away in Warzone, whooping your friends’ 5-0 at FIFA, or hitting a -10 in Wii Sports golf, we’ve all wondered: could I be this good in real life?

Well, for the vast majority of us, the answer is an absolute no. For Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe), it was his reality. “Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within,” the official synopsis reads.

Ahead of the movie’s release, here’s how to watch Gran Turismo and if it’s available on streaming.

Where to watch Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo is exclusively available in cinemas.

The movie hits cinemas in the UK on August 9, before a limited theatrical release on August 11 in the US. It will then be available across the world on August 25.

Is Gran Turismo streaming?

No, Gran Turismo isn’t available to stream right now.

As for when we can expect it to drop on streaming, we have a rough idea. 65, another Sony Pictures release, was available to buy and rent digitally just under two months after its theatrical release. It all depends on performance, though – if the film is a box office smash, don’t count on it leaving theaters in a hurry.

In terms of an actual streaming platform, it’s likely to be Netflix. Sony struck a deal with Netflix to have all of its movies land there for their pay-one window, aka within nine months after its original release in cinemas.

However, 65 came to Netflix exactly three months after its release, so it could be available to stream in November 2023. We’ll update this space upon any updates.

Gran Turismo speeds into UK cinemas on August 9. Check out our guide to the movie’s cast and characters here.