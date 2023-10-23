How to watch Saw X – is it streaming?

John Kramer’s back with a vengeance – if you want to see his latest bloodbath from the comfort of your own home, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Saw X and if it’s streaming.

Saw X was a glorious return to form for the long-running horror franchise, drawing in more than $78 million at the box office so far against an estimated $13 million budget. Even better is the feedback, with audiences rating the movie a whopping 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the reasons for its success is its decision to keep things simple – we all know the Saw timeline has become somewhat convoluted over the years. Then there are the gruesome and ingenious traps. But best of all is that the story went back in time, placing Tobin Bell’s John Kramer front and center.

With the movie out now in theaters, horror junkies might want to know about where and when they can watch and stream Saw X. So, let’s get into it.

How to watch Saw X

Saw X is currently available in cinemas worldwide as of September 29, 2023.

The tenth movie in the Saw franchise is expected to stay in theaters until at least mid-November, meaning fans can watch it or rewatch it over Halloween.

Is Saw X streaming?

Saw X isn’t streaming right now. But it is available to rent or buy on-demand, meaning you can now watch it from the comfort of your own home.

The latest chapter in the Saw film series is available to rent for $19.99 or to buy for $24.99 in the US from various digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Since Saw X is a Lionsgate movie, it is expected to drop on Starz, which is owned by the studio. There is currently no release date for when Saw X will be available on free streaming for subscribers, but if we follow previous patterns, we can predict it to drop sometime in January 2024.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when new information rolls in.

Is Saw X available on DVD & Blu-ray?

Saw X will be getting a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD physical release on November 21, 2023, all of which come with a complimentary digital version of the movie and bonus features.

They cost $39.99, $24.65, and $42.99 respectively, and are available to preorder on Amazon Prime now – click here to do so.

