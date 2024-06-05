How to watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die — is it streaming?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth film in the action-comedy franchise — here’s details on how to watch the movie, plus if it’s streaming.

The Bad Boys series kicked off in 1995 by teaming Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as a pair of Miami cops who don’t play by the rules. The entertaining action movie was a hit, and was followed by sequels at pretty large intervals, with Bad Boys II arriving in 2003, and Bad Boys For Life hitting in 2020.

The fourth film is released this week, and we had this to say in our review of Bad Boys: Ride or Die: “While Bad Boys 4 does leave the door open for a potential sequel, if this is the last movie audiences get from this franchise, it’s more than a worthy sendoff.”

The new movie has a slightly staggered release plan, however, so here’s how and where to watch.

How to watch Bad Boys 4

Bad Boys 4 is in UK cinemas now, as it was released today, June 5, 2024. American fans will have to wait, as the sequel doesn’t hit US screens until Friday, June 7, 2024.

The film is also now out in multiple European territories, including Germany, France, Belgium, and Sweden. It’s also out in Indonesia and the Philippines.

On June 6, Bad Boys: Ride or Die releases in Portugal, the Netherlands, Argentina, Mexico, Thailand, and South Korea.

The US date of June 7 is also when the movie drops in Norway, Romania, Turkey, and Vietnam.

Other countries will have to wait a bit longer, including Brazil (June 13), Australia (June 14), Japan (June 21), and China (June 22).

Is Bad Boys: Ride or Die streaming?

No, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is not currently streaming, with the film playing exclusively in cinemas at present.

We don’t know how long that theatrical window will be — much depends on how well the movie does at the global box office. 90 days is pretty standard, but the last movie in the series, Bad Boys For Life, hit VOD just over two months after its theatrical release.

The movie is likely to drop on Netflix at some point in the UK, as that’s where the previous three Bad Boys movies are currently streaming. There’s no word yet regarding where Bad Boys: Ride or Die will stream in the US, though its predecessor is on Hulu and Fubo, so that could be an indicator.

For more fresh content, check out the new movies releasing this month. You can also take a look at our list of the best movies released so far in 2024.