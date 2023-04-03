How to watch The Super Mario Bros Movie – is it streaming?

The Super Mario Bros Movie, the all-star video game adaptation, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

After the plumbers’ infamous movie outing in live-action in 1993, Super Mario Bros. is poised to be one of the biggest movies of 2023.

It marks an official collaboration between Nintendo and Despicable Me’s Illumination, and boasts a huge cast with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, and more.

Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Is The Super Mario Bros Movie streaming?

No, The Super Mario Bros Movie isn’t available to stream right now.

While this hasn’t been confirmed, it may arrive on Peacock as early as 45 days following its theatrical release – however, if it has legs at the box office, don’t expect it to leave cinemas in a hurry.

As for Netflix, an earlier report by TV Shows Ace claimed the film could arrive on the streaming platform by October 2023. This is due to an agreement between DreamWorks and Illumination, with animated movies coming to Netflix four months after streaming on Peacock, where they’ll remain for 10 months.

We’ll update this space when we have more information about when it’s due to arrive on streaming.

How to watch The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie will be exclusively available in cinemas from April 5, 2023.

It was originally set for release on April 7, but Universal moved it forward so it could hit more than 60 markets on the same day. For audiences in Japan, it’ll arrive in theaters on April 28.

To find out more about The Super Mario Bros Movie, click here, and you can check out our interview with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day here.