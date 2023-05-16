How to watch Faithfully Yours – what time is it on Netflix?

With Netflix’s new mystery thriller movie Faithfully Yours just around the corner, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Faithfully Yours hails from filmmaker André van Duren, centering on two women whose devilish plan to use each other as alibis while they both cheat on their spouses takes a deadly turn.

Sex, betrayal, murder – the movie has all of the hallmarks you could expect from a successful thriller. And now it’s gearing up for its Netflix release, it’s nearly time to find out.

So, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Faithfully Yours and when it’ll be available on streaming.

When and where to watch Faithfully Yours

Faithfully Yours drops on Netflix on May 17, 2023.

Since it’s a Dutch movie, it enjoyed a theatrical release in the Netherlands last December, ahead of its international Netflix drop.

While not officially confirmed, the film will likely arrive at the same time as most Netflix releases. If so, the schedule will be as follows:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

What is Faithfully Yours about?

As per the synopsis for Faithfully Yours: “Best friends, Bodil and Isabel, attractive, successful, and seemingly happily married, once in a while go away together for the weekend to have secret affairs.

“They use each other as alibis and always make sure they have their stories straight. They prepare credible plans and specific details so they’ll never contradict each other.

“But when Isabel is murdered at a time and place where they were supposed to have been together, Bodil gets caught in her own web of lies.”

Faithfully Yours drops on Netflix on May 17, 2023. You can read more about the movie here, and check out our other Netflix hubs below:

