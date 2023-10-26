What is Burning Betrayal about? Netflix movie explained

Burning Betrayal, a Brazilian erotic thriller movie based on Sue Hecker’s book O Lado Bom de Ser Traida, is on Netflix now – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Like it or loathe it, there’s no denying the cultural impact of 50 Shades of Grey, bringing erotic content into the mainstream. The trend continues in 2023 with the success of several steamy titles from Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Fake Profile, Fair Play, and Obsession are three erotic thrillers that have drawn in huge viewerships this year, and now a new movie is making waves with Netflix viewers.

Article continues after ad

That movie is Burning Betrayal, which just dropped this week and has already garnered plenty of interest. Here’s everything you need to know about the plot, cast, and if it’s worth watching.

What is Burning Betrayal about?

Directed by Diego Freitas and adapted from Sue Hecker’s novel, Burning Betrayal is a movie about betrayal, boldness, and bikes, centering on Babi, whose heartbreak leads her down a path of danger and sexual awakening. As said by Netflix, “think Fifty Shades of Grey and Sex/Life.”

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer below:

As per Tudum’s description: “Sometimes your unconscious desires have a way of pointing you to truths hiding in plain sight. When Babi, a successful accountant, learns that her fiancé’s been cheating on her, she’s furious, devastated, and has no choice but to start over: She gets back on her motorcycle, joins a bike club, and dyes her hair dark.

Article continues after ad

“Meanwhile, she crosses paths with Marco – or, as she privately nicknames him, ‘the hot judge’ – and suddenly she’s swept into a torrid affair. But is there more to her new paramour than meets the eye? ‘He’s obsessed with the truth, but shrouded in mystery,’ Babi tells her friends cryptically.”

Article continues after ad

Burning Betrayal cast: Who’s in it?

The cast for the Netflix movie Burning Betrayal includes:

Giovanna Lancellotti as Babi

Bruno Montaleone as Thiago

Leandro Lima as Marco

Camilla de Lucas as Paty

Micael as Caio

Lancellotti is no stranger to working on Netflix titles, having appeared in Summer Heat and Rich in Love. Other notable acting credits include A Second Chance, Irrational Heart, and Rising Sun.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Netflix

Meanwhile, Marco star Leandro Lima has also been in a Netflix title: Girls from Ipanema. Another of his major accolades includes the 2002 crime epic City of God.

Article continues after ad

Is Burning Betrayal worth watching?

Although it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, there are a number of reviews for Burning Betrayal – and most of them aren’t too positive.

Article continues after ad

Decider recommended to “skip it,” writing: “Director Diego Freitas has a fetish for dramatic lighting but significantly less control of things like tonal consistency and coherent storytelling, not that any of that matters when you’re likely tuning in for the lusty escapades.”

Elsewhere, Heaven of Horror said: “In terms of style, you should expect something along the lines of Basic Instinct, Fifty Shades of Grey, or the Polish Netflix production 365 Days. In other words, there’s a lot of skin shown and many steamy scenes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Oh yeah, and it’s also a thriller, but the plot is rather thin, so you can see through many of the plot twists ahead of time. I will however give it this: The production quality and location choices are gorgeous. Also, it doesn’t try to be anything more or other than what it is.”

Not every outlet wrote off Burning Betrayal, however, with Martin Cid Magazine stating: “Do you fancy an erotic thriller? This movie has a bit of both, without leaning excessively on the erotic element – though, it does have its spicy scenes – nor being tremendously suspenseful to qualify as a great thriller. Its peculiarity lies on its comedic touch, bringing about a combination that is quite entertaining.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In short, don’t expect a great cinematic experience when tuning in to Burning Betrayal – the movie can be categorized as chewing gum for the eyes, and if you’re looking for some steamy escapism, this could be for you.

Burning Betrayal is on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6

Article continues after ad