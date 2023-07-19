What time is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 on Netflix?

Season 3 of the hit series Sweet Magnolias will soon premiere, but what time does it drop on Netflix? Here’s everything we know.

It’s almost time to head back to the dreamy town of Serenity, South Carolina, where three childhood best friends live, love, and laugh their way through life.

Netflix‘s women-led series Sweet Magnolias is finally heading back to the platform for its third season, which will continue to showcase the lives of Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen, and all of their families and friends.

But, what time should you sit down with your tea and get into all of the drama Serenity has to offer? Here’s what time Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres on Netflix.

What time does Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premiere on Netflix?

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 drops on Netflix on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

All 10 episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly. In terms of what time they will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PT

2am CT

3am ET

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season reads: “Following the fight at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use an unexpected check to help the community without upending her family.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 arrives on July 20 on Netflix. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

