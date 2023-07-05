What time is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 on Netflix?

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is heading to Netflix soon, so here’s when you can catch the new season and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Everyone’s favorite backseat lawyer is back as The Lincoln Lawyer is driving back onto Netflix for its second season. The show, based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling book series, follows Mickey Haller, an attorney that runs his law firm from the back seat of his Lincoln along with his prosecutor ex-wife, Maggie, and his other ex-wife and assistant, Lorna.

The first season saw Mickey as he got back into the legal game after recovering from surgery and a subsequent pill addiction. And now he’s back in action as he takes on more of L.A.’s most complicated cases for his second season out.

As The Lincoln Lawyer is returning for Season 2, here’s your guide on when you can watch its new episodes.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 debuts on July 6, 2023 and will be split into two parts.

Part 1 of Season 2, which consists of five episodes, will be available to stream at these times in the following locations:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The second part of the season, which also has five episodes, will be released a little over a month later on Thursday August 3, 2023.

The synopsis of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 reads: “Based on the novel The Fifth Witness by Michael Connelly, Mickey Haller expands his business into foreclosure defense and represents Lisa Trammell, who is accused of murdering a wealthy man. Mickey, despite suspecting his client’s guilt, works to exonerate her.”

