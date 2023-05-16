What is Faithfully Yours about? New Netflix movie explained

Faithfully Yours, a hot new mystery thriller movie, is dropping on Netflix – here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix has been pumping out the thrillers of late, from The Night Agent and The Diplomat to The Strays and Copycat Killer.

But when the plot incorporates sex and betrayal a la Obsession, it often raises the stakes even more, perhaps because it’s so relatable – most of us have experienced this theme in some form or another.

This is exactly where Faithfully Yours comes in. With the new thriller movie about to drop on Netflix, here’s everything we know about its plot and cast, and if it’s worth streaming.

What is Faithfully Yours about?

Helmed by filmmaker André van Duren, Faithfully Yours is a Dutch movie centering on two women who use each other as their alibis to sneak off and enjoy extramarital affairs. However, things take a twisted turn when one of them is killed.

Check out the trailer below:

As per the official synopsis: “Best friends, Bodil and Isabel, attractive, successful, and seemingly happily married, once in a while go away together for the weekend to have secret affairs. They use each other as alibis and always make sure they have their stories straight. They prepare credible plans and specific details so they’ll never contradict each other.

“But when Isabel is murdered at a time and place where they were supposed to have been together, Bodil gets caught in her own web of lies.”

The movie enjoyed a theatrical release in The Netherlands in December 2022, but will make its international debut on Netflix on May 17, 2023.

Faithfully Yours cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast of Faithfully Yours includes:

Bracha van Doesburgh as Bodil Backer

Elise Schaap as Isabel Luijten

Gijs Naber as Luuk Luijten

Nasrdin Dchar as Milan Saber

Hannah Hoekstra as Yara Backer

Matteo Simoni as Michael Samuels

Bracha van Doesburgh has appeared in a variety of TV shows including Oogappels, Amsterdam Undercover, and The Swingers, as well as movies such as The Claus Family franchise and The Domino Effect.

For Elise Schaap, Faithfully Yours isn’t her first Netflix project, having appeared in the streamer’s drama series Undercover as well as the movie Stromboli. Other acting accolades include My Father Is An Airplane, Ferry, and So What Is Love.

In a conversation with Wendy, Schaap said: “When I first read the script, I found it exciting. But I also immediately thought: how are we going to make it even more intriguing? The nice thing about this film was that we were allowed to contribute a lot ourselves.

“I’ve never been in such a classic thriller before, so I really enjoyed being able to participate in this. All the time I was trying to find the balance between giving information and the art of omission.”

Adding to the conversation, Doesburgh explained: “You want to know who committed the murder all the time. Each character has their own secrets that you slowly discover. As befits a good thriller, you are sometimes put on the wrong track… It contains exciting plot twists.”

Is Faithfully Yours worth watching?

It’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, but Faithfully Yours has received mixed reviews from the critics but many positive audience reactions.

Of the positive critics reviews, Regio Noordkop said it is “worth seeing,” adding: “The two female leads are personalities with spirit and are played by strong actresses. As a viewer you are sucked into the story and there is a blistering tension that is unmistakably in the air.”

On the other side of the fence, Cinemagazine wrote: “After a well-constructed beginning in which the dire situation is explained, the film gets bogged down in a jumble of plot twists. More structure and logic would have been desirable.”

As for some of the audience reactions, one person commented: “This was a great movie to watch. Calmly portrayed, constructive, fairly exciting, with a plot twist. Never bored me for a moment.” Another wrote: “This movie really surprised me! Fast pace, beautiful imagery, and the tension is built up well.”

Faithfully Yours drops on Netflix on May 17, 2023. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

