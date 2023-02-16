How to watch Unlocked – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Unlocked, a new Korean thriller on Netflix, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Unlocked, directed by Kim Tae-joon, is billed as a “gripping thriller of how an ordinary woman’s life is hacked and threatened after losing her phone containing all her personal information.”

It’s based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Japanese author Akira Teshigawara, which was earlier adapted in 2018’s Stolen Identity, and stars Chun Woo-hee, Im Si-wan, and Kim Hee-won.

With Unlocked soon to release on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where to watch Unlocked

Unlocked will premiere on Netflix on February 17, 2023.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the film reads: “On her way home from work, Na-mi (Chun Woo-hee) loses her smartphone, containing everything about her. Jun-yeong (Yim Si-wan) finds Na-mi’s phone and returns it to her, but after installing spyware.

“By tracking her everyday life, he learns all he can about Na-mi – her whereabouts, hobbies, tastes, work life, finances, and social network – and approaches her by concealing his true identity.

“In the meantime, police detective Ji-man (Kim Hie-won) finds traces of his son Jun-yeong at a murder crime scene and secretly investigates Jun-yeong, suspecting the worst.

“Na-mi is relieved to have found her phone, but not too long, her ordinary life turns upside down and spirals out of control. All because she only lost her phone, her entire life is imperiled.”

