How to watch Black Knight – what time is it on Netflix?

Black Knight, the anticipated dystopian K-drama series, is about to drop on Netflix – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

The post-apocalyptic genre was redefined with the release of The Last of Us. The ground-breaking success of the video game adaptation owes to a number of factors, from stunning cinematography to its gripping tale, not to mention standout performances from the entire cast, especially its leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

While Black Knight is a totally different beast, it promises to offer a unique take on an end-of-the-world scenario, with Mad Max-esque settings, Kim Woo-bin leading a good vs evil struggle, and a story that will change the way you see delivery drivers. What’s more, if you have zombie fatigue, you’re in luck – there’s not an undead in sight.

Ahead of Black Knight dropping on Netflix, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it drops on streaming.

Black Knight release date and time

Black Knight premieres on Netflix on May 12, 2023.

All six episodes will be available to stream on the same day, so you don’t have to worry about waiting a whole week for the next one to drop. What time it arrives will depend on your location – so here’s a rundown of the release for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Check out the trailer for Black Knight below:

What is Black Knight about?

Black Knight is adapted from Lee Yoon Gyun’s webtoon titled Delivery Knight. As per Netflix’s description of the series: “Welcome to 2071. Decades ago, a comet struck Earth and killed 99% of the planet’s population.

“Since then, all of Seoul has turned into a wasteland – where only certain groups are deemed worthy enough to receive now-scarce resources like oxygen and food, which are delivered by couriers.

“Those denied these resources are called refugees and are aided by a secret faction of couriers, aka black knights. The most heroic of them all is 5-8 – who’s determined to thwart Chunmyung, an evil empire more powerful than the government.”

Black Knight hits Netflix on May 12, 2023. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

