What time is The Last of Us Episode 9 out?

What time is The Last Of Us Episode 9 streaming on HBO? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the newest episode and what time it’ll be available to stream, depending on your time zones.

The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.

Developed by the game’s creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, alongside Chernobyl maestro Craig Mazin, it’s one of the most anticipated TV events of 2023, bringing the “best video game story ever told” to the screen.

With The Last of Us Episode 9 here’s your guide to where you can watch it and what time it will be available on streaming, depending on your time zones.

When and where can you watch The Last of Us Episode 9?

The Last of Us Episode 9 will be available to stream on March 12 in the US and March 13 in the UK.

Below we’ve listed several countries, including the US and UK, and the specific streaming platform or provider the show will be available on:

US: HBO and HBO Max

Canada: Crave

UK: Sky Atlantic and Sky on demand

France: Amazon Prime

Australia: Binge

New Zealand: Neon

Italy: Sky Atlantic

Switzerland: Sky Atlantic

Germany: Sky Atlantic

Austria: Sky Atlantic

If your country isn’t included on this list, double check you usual provider for HBO content, otherwise you’ll need to use a VPN to access HBO Max or wait for further announcements.

What time will The Last of Us Episode 9 drop? All time zones

In terms of what time The Last of Us Episode 9 will be available to watch on HBO and other platforms, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Time zone Time Date US Eastern Time Zone 9pm March 12 US Central Time Zone 8pm March 12 US Mountain Time Zone 7pm March 12 US Western Time Zone 6pm March 12 Alaska Daylight Time 5pm March 12 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 3pm March 12 Brasilia Standard Time 10pm March 12 India Standard Time 6:30am March 13 Eastern European Time 4am March 13 Central European Time 3am March 13 UK Time 2am March 13 Western European Time 2am March 13 New Zealand Standard Time 1pm March 13

The official synopsis for the show reads: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

“Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

The series has been written and executive produced by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, of The Last of Us and Uncharted video game franchises.

The Last of Us Episodes 1-8 are available to stream now. Check out the rest of our coverage here.