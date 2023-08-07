What time is Zombieverse on Netflix?

Zombieverse is a new nail-biting Netflix reality series that pits people against the undead – here’s what time it’ll drop on the streaming platform and be available to stream.

When you watch The Walking Dead, Dawn of the Dead, Train to Busan, or anything with flesh-eating people wandering around, we’ve all thought the same thing: could I survive a zombie apocalypse, and what would I do?

Rather than ponder such a fantasy, Zombieverse is bringing the nightmare to life in a new reality show, with contestants forced to fight for their lives (sort of) in Seoul. There, they’ll be forced to work together and against each other to survive the night.

Ahead of its release, here’s how to watch Zombieverse and what time it’ll arrive on Netflix.

Zombieverse will start streaming on Netflix on August 8, 2023.

It’s unclear how many episodes there’ll be in the debut season, nor do we know if all episodes will drop at once or if they’ll release on a weekly basis like Physical: 100.

In terms of what time Zombieverse will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official logline reads: “Finding their way around a new type of zombie universe, Zombieverse, participants must complete quests to survive in Seoul, which has been turned into a zombie world. The art team from All of Us Are Dead and the zombie action choreographer from Kingdom work behind the scenes, adding to the anticipation of how realistically and thrillingly the zombie universe will be portrayed.

“Their endeavors to survive until the end by completing quests such as looking for food, transportation, or a safe haven; or deciding whether to save a colleague who has been infected by a zombie, will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.”

Zombieverse will be available to stream on August 8. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

