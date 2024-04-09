TV & Movies

What time does the Fallout TV show come out?

Cameron Frew
The power armour in the Fallout TV showPrime Video

The live-action Fallout TV show is about to drop, so here’s what time it’ll premiere on Prime Video, wherever you are in the world.

It’s the end of the world, all over again: more than 25 years after the launch of its first game, Fallout’s first big-budget screen adaptation is almost here.

For US viewers, the show will arrive on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 10. For those on the other side of the world, you’ll need to wait until the early hours the next day, unfortunately.

If you can’t wait to roam the wasteland once more, below you’ll find your exact time zone for the show’s premiere — so if you want to stay up late and binge the whole thing, you’ll be ready:

  • 6pm PT
  • 9pm ET
  • 10pm Brazil
  • 2am UK
  • 3am Central European Summer Time
  • 6:30am India Standard Time
  • 10am Japan
  • 10:30am Australia Central Time
  • 1pm New Zealand Standard Time

We also have some good news: unlike InvincibleThe BoysReacher, and other Prime Video shows, Fallout is taking the Netflix route by dropping all of its eight episodes at the same time.

The series, based on Bethesda’s iconic gaming franchise and developed by Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, isn’t a direct adaptation of any one title in the series. This is a brand-new story in the same universe, following three survivors: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a “Vaultie” who ventures into the real world to search for her father; Maximus (Aaron Moten), a young squire for the Brotherhood of Steel who craves power; and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a deformed gunslinger with a twisted sense of justice.

You can find out everything else we know about the Fallout TV series, and find out what other shows you should be streaming this April.

