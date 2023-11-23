Four Knights of the Apocalypse is coming to Netflix soon
The Seven Deadly Sins sequel, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, has finally got its official Netflix release date.
Adapted from the Nakaba Suzuki’s fantasy adventure manga series of the same name, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is the sequel to the long-running The Seven Deadly Sins anime.
The story is set in the European Middle Ages. Beginning years after the disbanding of the Seven Deadly Sins, this new series will focus on a young boy called Percival who discovers that he’s destined to join a group of knights prophesied to destroy the world.
The anime adaptation of this popular manga was first announced back in May 2022. Produced by Telecom Animation Film and directed by Naruto: Shippunden’s Maki Odaira, it began airing in Japan on October 2023. However, Netflix only announced that it had acquired international streaming rights recently.
Four Knights of the Apocalypse gets Netflix release date
Four Knights of the Apocalypse will stream on January 31, 2024.
Netflix has been home to The Seven Deadly Sins franchise for years. So, it was no surprise on November 19, 2023, that Netflix announced they would stream The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse in January 2024.
The post already has over 200k views, with some fans expressing their disappointment that they won’t be able to see the series sooner, and others showing their excitement.
What’s the plot of Four Knights of the Apocalypse?
The story takes place after the disbanding of medieval Britannia’s infamous team of Holy Knights and follows a young boy named Percival. Percival is prophesied to grow into one of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a group of four swordsmen destined to destroy the world.
As he grows, Percival is targeted by the knights of a Camelot ruled by a version of King Arthur Pendragon. However, this King Arthur is one that you won’t recognize from the history books. So he sets out to find the other members of the Four Knights of the apocalypse: Lancelot, a Liones knight and the son Ban, the former the Holy Knight of Greed.
Four Knights of the Apocalypse trailer
On November 19, 2023, the official Netflix Anime YouTube account released the action-packed trailer for Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Brimming with vibrant characters and colorful fantasy sequences, fans are in for a mid-Winter treat.
The sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins’ January debut continues Netflix’s current trend of acquiring and releasing hit anime series. So, fans can take comfort in the fact that this too is likely to be a fantastic edition to the franchise.
