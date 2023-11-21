What time is Squid Game: The Challenge out?

The games are back in Squid Game: The Challenge, pitting real-life people against each other for a historic prize – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Netflix.

We can all act high and mighty about the moral imperative of Squid Game; it may be entertaining, but it should be seen as a horror in the purest sense of the word, skewering the ouroboros cycle of capitalist greed and below-the-bread-line desperation.

Yet, we all thought the exact same thing when we binged the original series in 2021: I could do that, whether it’s your superior athleticism and still stature in Red Light Green Light or your steady-handed cookie-cutting in Dalgona.

Now, Netflix has given people the chance to prove themselves in Squid Game: The Challenge, a new big-budget reality series with the largest cash prize in TV history.

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix at 3am ET on Wednesday, November 22.

As for what time it drops wherever you are in the world, it depends on your location. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the show’s exact debut in several time zones:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

While you won’t be able to watch the whole thing, Netflix is dropping the first five episodes all in one go. The first episode is set to begin exactly how you’d expect: by introducing the contestants and watching them sprint and stop in Red Light Green Light.

The rest of the series will air over the following two weeks, with the finale hitting the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 6.

Ahead of the show’s release, executive producer Tim Harcourt was asked by The Daily Beast if there’s anything “diehard fans” should know before they watch.

“Our mantra for the whole show has been this line: ‘How you play is who you are.’ Our hope is that that comes through. We wanted to make it an exciting show. But also, our attraction to it in the first place was a way of revealing character under pressure. If we’ve managed to do that, then we’re happy,” he said.

