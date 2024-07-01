Stranger Things star looks unrecognizable in first Gladiator 2 images

Gladiator 2 has just revealed a first look at Ridley Scott’s sequel, and some fans failed to recognize Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn.

Nearly 25 years since Russell Crowe definitively entertained the world (the original film won Best Picture, Best Actor, grossed more than $450 million, and became one of the most iconic movies of the 21st century), Scott has returned to Rome.

After decades of back-and-forth development, Gladiator 2 may end up as one of the best movies of 2024. It stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and former heir to the Roman Empire.

As per Vanity Fair, he ends up going toe to toe with Pedro Pascal’s Marcus Acacius, a Roman general who not only trained under Crowe’s Maximus, but takes Lucius prisoner… and he’s in a relationship with Lucilla.

Echoing the sadistic reign of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, the empire is ruled by two brothers: Emperor Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Emperor Caracalla (Fred Hechinger).

In the first images from the movie, Quinn’s character is far removed from any role he’s played before. Rather than Eddie Munson’s long locks or A Quiet Place’s suited, booted, and anxious law student, he’s sporting a haircut much like Cersei Lannister’s from Game of Thrones.

“Bro this don’t even look like Joseph Quinn,” one fan tweeted. “Only reason I knew that pic was Joseph was the eyes because the wig threw me off,” another wrote.

“Omg that’s not Joseph Quinn that’s Cersei Lannister,” a third joked. “Joseph Quinn looks different,” a fourth wrote. “Joseph Quinn looks like a different person anytime he puts a wig on,” a fifth posted.

According to the report, Geta and Caracalla are “damaged goods from birth.” In the film, they threaten Lucilla in order to manipulate Pascal’s character, “using her as a little bit of leverage if they have to.”

“This moment is wobbling along on all the brutality, cruelty, and wastefulness, and the two princes, of course, pay no attention. In a funny kind of way, they’re almost a replay of Romulus and Remus,” Scott said.

In the meantime, find out what new movies are coming out in July, and keep up with all the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.