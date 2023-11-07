Ridley Scott has been discussing his work on Gladiator 2, explaining his reasons for making the movie, and revealing that the film’s hero fights a pack of baboons during the belated sequel.

Director Ridley Scott is doing the publicity rounds for his new film about Napoleon. And as a filmmaker who frequently speaks his mind, he’s saying all sorts about movies past and present, as well as one that’s coming soon.

Gladiator 2 is a sequel to the Oscar-winning blockbuster that starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, “father of a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife,” and a man determined to have his vengeance in this life or the next.

The new movie stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 movie. And if Lucius is the film’s hero – as widely rumored – then he experiences a pretty wild action sequence in the sequel…

Ridley Scott reveals hero “fights a pack of baboons” in Gladiator 2

Production on Gladiator 2 has had to cease due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and during an interview with The New Yorker about his career, Scott described a scene that he’d shot before shutdown.

The magazine states: “He’d been polishing the 90-minutes he had, including a scene in which the hero fights a pack of baboons; he’d been haunted, he said, by a video of baboons attacking tourists in Johannesburg.”

“Baboons are carnivores,” Scott tells the outlet. “Can you hang from that roof for two hours by your left leg? No! A baboon can.”

As for why he’s making a sequel to Gladiator 2, Scott says because the first one made a lot of money. But also so he can examine immortality. Though when pressed on the matter, Scott questions himself, saying: “Do I believe in immortality? I’m not sure.”

Who stars in the Gladiator sequel?

Here are the main cast members of Gladiator 2, including lead actors and, where available, the characters they play:

Paul Mescal as Lucius

Connie Nielsen as Lucilla

Djimon Hounsou as Juba

Derek Jacobi as Gracchus

Joseph Quinn as Caracalla

Fred Hechinger as Geta

Denzel Washington

Pedro Pascal

Matt Lucas

May Calamawy

Penter Mensah

Lior Raz

Due to the strike, there’s no word yet regarding when Gladiator 2 will hit screens, but Ridley Scott’s next movie – Napoleon – is in cinemas on November 22, 2023, before streaming on Apple TV. While for more movie coverage, head here.