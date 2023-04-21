Ghosted cast: All the actors and characters in the Apple TV+ movie

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Ghosted, a new action-packed rom-com from Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher.

The latest movie entry to Apple TV+ boasts a very starry cast, including a number of big-name cameos that are sure to drop jaws.

It’s for this reason could-be fans are expecting big things from Ghosted, a standalone film that could either spell the start of a new franchise or just another Hollywood flop. That’s up for you to decide, although if you want to get a better idea of what to expect, you can check out our Ghosted review here.

With the release date just around the corner, we’ve broken down all the major roles in the cast of Ghosted, including the actors and the characters they play.

Contents

Ghosted cast and characters

Before we get into the cast list and the characters they play, check out Apple TV+’s official synopsis for the upcoming movie: “Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie – but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent.

“Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

Cole Turner: Chris Evans

Apple TV+

Chris Evans stars as Cole Turner, the “salt-of-the-earth” farmer whose neediness gets in the way of him forming a long-term relationship.

His character defects are pushed to the side when he meets and falls for Sadie, only to be thrust into a world of bullets, explosives, and supervillains.

The damsel-in-distress-esque character is quite the departure from Evans’ most famous role as Marvel’s Captain America. The actor also appeared in the pre-MCU Fantastic Four, as well as Knives Out and The Gray Man.

Sadie Rhodes: Ana de Armas

Apple TV+

Ana de Armas plays Sadie Rhodes, Cole’s mysterious and enigmatic love interest who turns out to be a kickass CIA special agent.

Though the character starts off guarded, we soon learn she’s not had the easiest life. Deep down, she wants companionship, which she finds in Cole – but before Sadie settles into her relationship, she’s got the teeny, tiny matter of saving the world first.

This isn’t the first time de Armas has worked with Evans, with the pair both appearing in Knives Out and The Gray Man together. Alongside these titles, the actress took on the lead role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde.

Leveque: Adrien Brody

Apple TV+

Adrien Brody plays Leveque, the antagonist of Ghosted and one who is as vicious as he is ruthless. Ultimately, he’ll stop at nothing to obtain a highly sought after biochemical weapon – even if he risks jeopardizing all of humanity.

Brody is best known for his Oscar-winning performance in the 2002 war epic The Pianist. He also appeared alongside de Armas in Blonde as Monroe’s playwright husband Arthur Miller.

Wagner: Mike Moh

Apple TV+

Mike Moh plays Wagner, one of Leveque’s cronies who tries, but fails, to earn the respect of his master.

Moh has used his martial arts experience for a number of acting gigs, including his portrayal of Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Monte Jackson: Mustafa Shakir

Apple TV+

Mustafa Shakir plays Monte Jackson, a no-nonsense CIA agent who collaborates with Cole and Sadie as they prepare for their climatic mission.

You may recognize Shakir for his portrayal of Bushmaster in Marvel’s Luke Cage, Big Mike in The Deuce, and Jet Black in the live-action Cowboy Bebop.

Marco: Marwan Kenzari

Disney

Marwan Kenzari plays Marco, an international agent and a kinda, sorta former flame of Sadie’s (although she’d tell you otherwise).

Kenzari portrayed Jafar in the live-action Aladdin film, while also appearing in DC’s Black Adam and The Mummy remake.

Cole’s mom: Amy Sedaris

Apple TV+

Amy Sedaris plays Cole’s fun-loving mom, who is adorably supportive of her son and his romantic heart.

Besides Ghosted, Sedaris portrayed Peli Motto in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She’s also lent her voice to a number of animated shows including Robot Chicken, Harley Quinn, and American Dad.

Cole’s dad: Tate Donovan

Apple TV+

Tate Donovan plays Cole’s father, one who’s not afraid of making a few dad jokes while telling his son he needs to play it a little cooler with the ladies.

His roles include Tom Shayes in Damages, Jimmy Cooper in The OC, and, if you cast your mind back, you may remember him as Joshua, Rachel Green’s brief love interest in Friends.

Mattie Turner: Lizze Broadway

Apple TV+

Lizze Broadway plays Mattie Turner, Cole’s sister who is a little more brutal than her parents in telling her brother to stop being so needy.

She has appeared in a number of TV shows in recent years, including Here and Now, Gen V, and Henry Danger.

Borislov: Tim Blake Nelson

Apple TV+

Tim Blake Nelson plays Borislov, another villain of the film who has a penchant for using some of the deadliest bugs to torture his victims and get information out of them.

Nelson is another Marvel alumnus, having starred in The Incredible Hulk, as well as the forgettable 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four. More recently, he played Wade Tillman in the Watchmen TV series.

Claudia: Anna Deavere Smith

ABC

Anna Deavere Smith plays Claudia, a fellow CIA agent who acts as a sort of guide/parental figure to Sadie – one who’s not afraid to get stern when she needs to.

Over her long-spanning career, Smith has enjoyed major roles in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, ABC’s For The People, and Showtime’s Nurse Jackie.

Patti: Tiya Sircar

NBC

Tiya Sircar plays Patti, another CIA employee who offers some comic relief when tensions are rising between Sadie and Cole.

Sircar has appeared in a variety of TV shows, playing Jennifer #1 in The Afterparty, “Real Eleanor”/Vicky in The Good Place, and Fiona in Guilty Party. The star has also lent her voice to numerous animated shows, including The Simpsons, Young Justice, and American Dad.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Ghosted, which is available to stream on Apple TV+ from April 21, 2023. You can check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

