Lady Deadpool debunk leaves only one star left to play her

Two of the biggest suspects behind the Lady Deadpool mask have been officially ruled out by Ryan Reynolds – leaving only one possibility left to play Wanda Wilson.

With Deadpool & Wolverine releasing in a matter of days, all eyes have been on who is rumored to play variant Lady Deadpool. So far, there are three candidates – real-life wife Blake Lively, megastar Taylor Swift, and Ryan Reynolds himself dressed up in a wig.

Earlier this week, Reynolds laughed at “crazy” claims he was Lady Deadpool, and he’s now debunked a second theory. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reynolds confirmed that Swift is not starring as the Deadpool variant, also known as Wanda Wilson.

“I wish,” Reynolds said when he was asked about Swift’s potential involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine. “She’d make a good Deadpool. She’s so, so funny.”

It’s also been revealed that the Marvel movie purposely released fake leaks in order to keep the cameos that do appear in the new movie a secret.

“The folks that do show up in the movie – I have no idea how we’ve managed to keep it a secret, somehow it hasn’t come out – I would say that they’re more surprises [than cameos]. Beginnings, middles, and ends. It’s not just like ‘Hey, there’s the person!’ and move on… they’re there for a reason.”

This debunking means that Blake Lively is the only name left standing from the initial Lady Deadpool rumors – and her outfit to the world premiere has only fuelled more rumors.

“While thanking his wife at the premiere of #DeadpoolAndWolverine, Ryan Reynolds said ‘That outfit is amazing. Btw SPOILER ALERT’ Blake Lively is Lady Deadpool. Confirmed,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“This has got to be Blake Lively, right?” a second weighed in.

Lively turned up to the red carpet wearing a red off-the-shoulder suit with her hair in a high blonde ponytail, much like the Deadpool variant herself.

Fans still have to wait a few days to find out if the Lively rumors are true, but much like the other Deadpool & Wolverine dismissals so far, some aren’t completely sold that Swift won’t be appearing.

“Yk one thing I love about MCU cameo rumors is that there’s always a possibility that he’s either telling the truth, or Ryan Reynolds just happened to be Hollywood’s best liar,” one fan replied.

Deadpool & Wolverine is released on July 25.