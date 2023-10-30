Invincible Season 2 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s a full guide to the voice cast of Invincible Season 2, with details of all characters and the actors who play them. By the end, you’ll be feeling…

Invincible comes from the mind of Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. It begins as a standard superhero story: high-schooler Mark Grayson, the son of Earth’s mightiest hero Omni-Man, develops powers of his own and wants to help save the world.

Things aren’t as they seem: suddenly, the Guardians of the Globe are brutally slain, leaving only Omni-Man alive. Between facing off against world-destroying Martian aliens and trying to have a girlfriend, Mark soon discovers his horrifying destiny – but it’s up to him to be the hero his world needs, rather than the villain it fears.

After a two-and-a-half-year wait, Invincible Season 2 is finally here – so, here’s a full rundown of the show’s cast and characters.

Invincible Season 2 cast and characters

Below, you’ll find a list of all the characters you should know in the cast of Invincible Season 2. We’ll keep this article updated with any cameos and casting reveals as the series progresses.

The official synopsis reads: “Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

“Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

Invincible / Mark Grayson: Steven Yeun

Prime Video/Netflix

Steven Yeun plays Mark Grayson, the son of Omni-Man who takes on the superhero mantle of Invincible.

Yeun is best known for playing Glenn in The Walking Dead, but he’s also starred in the likes of Minari, Netflix’s Beef, Nope, and Burning.

Omni-Man / Nolan Grayson: J.K. Simmons

Prime Video/Sony Pictures

J.K. Simmons plays Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, a conqueror from Viltrumite who came to Earth decades ago to prepare it for conquest, but fell in love and had a son along the way. He’s one of the most powerful characters in the universe.

Simmons is an Oscar-winning actor known for his performances in Whiplash, the Spider-Man franchise as J. Jonah Jameson, Up in the Air, I Love You Man, and more.

Debbie Grayson: Sandra Oh

Prime Video/BBC

Sandra Oh plays Debbie Grayson, Mark’s mother and Nolan’s wife.

Oh is famous for starring in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Christina Yang and Eve Polastri in Killing Eve, as well as other turns in Sideways, Arliss, Raya and the Last Dragon, and more.

Angstrom Levy: Sterling K. Brown

Prime Video/NBC

Sterling K. Brown plays Angstrom Levy, the main villain of Invincible Season 2 who has the power to travel through different dimensions.

Brown is known for his roles in This is Us, Waves, The Predator, Black Panther, and The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Atom Eve / Eve Wilkins: Gillian Jacobs

Prime Video/NBC

Gillian Jacobs plays Eve Wilkins, aka Atom Eve, one of the members of the new Guardians of the Globe and a friend to Mark who wants to find more meaningful ways to use her powers.

Jacobs is best known for her role as Britta Perry in Community, as well as performances in Love, Transatlantic, Girls, and an appearance in The Bear Season 2.

Amber Bennett: Zazie Beetz

Prime Video/Warner Bros.

Zazie Beetz plays Amber Bennett, Mark’s girlfriend from high school who doesn’t have any superpowers, but she knows his superhero identity.

Beetz has also starred in Atlanta, Easy, Joker, Deadpool 2, Black Mirror, and more.

Mauler twins: Kevin Michael Richardson

Prime Video

Kevin Michael Richardson plays the Mauler twins, blue-skinned, hyper-intelligent humanoids with blue skin. They’re the show’s resident bad guys – but they don’t pose a big threat, instead helping other villains with their misdeeds.

Richardson also voiced Goro in the first Mortal Kombat movie, as well as Captain Gantu in Lilo & Stitch and Kamek in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Cecil Stedman: Walton Goggins

Prime Video/Marvel Studios

Walton Goggins voices Cecil Stedman, the director of the Global Defense agency who manages the Guardians of the Globe and Invincible.

Goggins has also starred in The Shield, Justified, the MCU as Sonny Burch, Vice Principals, and The Hateful Eight.

Donald Ferguson: Chris Diamantopoulos

Prime Video

Chris Diamantopoulos plays Donald Ferguson, a high-ranking DGA agent who works directly under Cecil and assists in coordinating all superhero missions.

Diamantopoulos has also appeared in Silicon Valley, Red Notice, The Office, Inside Job, and Daisy Jones & The Six.

Allen the Alien: Seth Rogen

Prime Video/Lionsgate

Seth Rogen plays Allen the Alien, a Unopian who works for the Coalition of Planets and is planning a rebellion against the Viltrum Empire.

Rogen is an executive producer on both Invincible and The Boys, as well as being known for his roles in Superbad, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and much more.

Robot: Zachary Quinto / Ross Marquand

Prime Video/AMC

Both Zachary Quinto and Ross Marquand voice Robot, the leader of the Guardians of the Globe; Quinto plays him in his mechanical form, while Marquand portrays him in his clone form.

Quinto is known for his performances in Heroes, Star Trek, and American Horror Story, while Marquand is an alumnus of The Walking Dead, having played Aaron. He’s also portrayed Red Skull and Ultron in several MCU projects.

Rex Splode / Rex Sloan: Jason Mantzoukas

Prime Video/NBC

Jason Mantzoukas plays Rex Sloan, aka Rex Splode, a member of the Guardians of the Globe and Atom Eve’s ex-boyfriend.

Mantzoukas is arguably best known for his role as Rafi in The League, but he’s also appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Mouth, The Good Place, and John Wick Chapter 3.

Dupli-Kate / Kate Cha: Malese Jow

Prime Video

Malese Jow voices Kate Cha, aka Dupli-Kate, a Guardians of the Globe hero with the ability to clone herself.

Jow is known for her roles in Unfabulous, Big Time Rush, The Vampire Diaries, and Star-Crossed.

Shrinking Rae: Grey DeLisle

Prime Video

Grey DeLisle plays Shrinking Rae, a Guardians of the Globe hero who can shrink down to small sizes.

DeLisle has a long list of voice credits on the likes of The Simpsons, The Owl House, Paradise PD, Inside Job, The Cuphead Show, Curious George, and more.

Monster Girl / Amanda: Grey DeLisle

Prime Video

DeLisle also plays Amanda, aka Monster Girl, a superhero with the ability to transform into a large monster – but at the cost of de-aging her real appearance.

Black Samson / Markus Grimshaw: Khary Payton

Prime Video/AMC

Khary Payton plays Markus Grimshow, aka Black Samson, a member of the Guardians of the Globe with superhuman strength.

Payton is best known for portraying Ezekiel in The Walking Dead, as well as Dr. Terrell Jackson in General Hospital.

The Immortal: Ross Marquand

Prime Video/AMC

Marquand also voices the Immortal, a long-serving Guardian of the Globe who continually beats death – even after being ripped in half by Omni-Man.

William Clockwell: Andrew Rannells

Prime Video/Showtime

Andre Rannells plays William Clockwell, Mark’s best friend who discovered his superhero identity in Season 1.

Clockwell is best known for starring as Elder Kevin Price in The Book of Mormon, but he has also appeared in Hamilton, Hairspray, Girls, and Big Mouth.

Damien Darkblood: Clancy Brown

Prime Video

Clancy Brown voices Damien Darkblood, a Hellboy-esque demon detective who worked for the Global Defense Agency, but he was last seen being sent back to hell.

Brown’s earlier career included performances in The Shawshank Redemption and Starship Troopers, but he’s recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4 and Gen V.

Olga: Grey DeLisle

Prime Video

DeLisle has another role in Invincible as Olga, the widow of former Guardians member Red Rush.

Bulletproof: Jay Pharaoh

Prime Video/NBC

Jay Pharaoh plays Bulletproof, a new addition to the Guardians of the Globe with superhuman invulnerability and the power of flight.

Pharaoh rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, before starring in movies and shows like The Mitchells vs. the Machines, The Blackening, Family Guy, and American Dad.

Shapesmith: Ben Schwartz

Prime Video/Disney+

Ben Schwartz plays Shapesmith, a martian hero with shapeshifting abilities who joins the Guardians.

Schwartz is known for his roles as Jean-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation, Clyde Oberholt in House of Lies, and playing the titular character in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Thaedus: Peter Cullen

Prime Video/Super Festivals: Flickr

Peter Cullen is set to voice Thaedus, a Viltrumite that rebels against the empire.

Cullen provided the iconic voice of Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, as well as portraying Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh.

Queen Lizard: Tatiana Maslany

Prime Video/Disney+

Tatiana Maslany plays Queen Aquaria, the “Sole monarch of the Atlanteans and their undersea kingdom after her husband, Aquarus, was murdered by Omni-Man. A beloved leader who rules with an iron fin, she seeks retribution for her husband’s death – through unconventional means,” as per Amazon.

Maslany recently made her MCU debut as She-Hulk, but she’s also starred in Orphan Black, Perry Mason, and Stronger.

General Telia: Tatiana Maslany

Prime Video/Disney+

Maslany also voices General Telia, a “decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression. She keeps her private life private – for now.”

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 premieres on November 3 on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

