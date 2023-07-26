Twisted Metal cast: All actors and characters

Ahead of the premiere of Peacock’s Twisted Metal, here’s your guide to the video game-inspired series’ roaster of actors and characters.

Another video game adaptation is on the horizon as Peacock is set to premiere their new TV series, Twisted Metal.

Based on the game of the same name that debuted in 2000, the series will follow a milkman with amnesia as he travels across a post-apocalyptic wasteland with a mysterious package.

But, before you buckle yourself in for a non-stop thrill ride, check out this list of the actors and characters found in Twisted Metal.

Contents

Twisted Metal cast and characters

Before we jump into the actor guide, the official synopsis for Twisted Metal reads: “In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia, is given a mission to traverse the desolate world to deliver a cryptic package in order to stay alive. Alongside the assistance of Quiet, a rash car thief, Doe faces a life-altering opportunity, but must confront ruthless marauders in deadly and destructive vehicles to secure a chance at a better future.”

John Doe: Anthony Mackie

Peacock

Anthony Mackie plays John Doe, a mysterious character in the series. His real name is never revealed, as he suffers from amnesia, not fully knowing his past. The character has tattoos that help him understand a little, which is a clear homage to the Christopher Nolan-directed movie Memento.

Mackie got his break out role in 8 Mile, but he’s best known for his role as Sam Wilson in the MCU, which he will reprise in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World.

Quiet: Stephanie Beatriz

Peacock

Stephanie Beatriz plays Quiet, a car thief who helps John Doe in his quest to find out the truth about who he is. Her name and character description hint that she’s mute, as she comes from “a community that oppressed her into silence.” Quiet also carries an axe everywhere she goes and is one of the few completely original characters in the series.

Beatriz is best known for her roles as Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mirabel in Encanto.

Agent Stone: Thomas Haden Church

Peacock

Thomas Haden Church plays Agent Stone, a secret agent whose personality is heavily inspired by James Bond.

Church is an accomplished actor who can be seen in projects like Over the Hedge, Easy A, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sweet Tooth: Samoa Joe and Will Arnett

Peacock

Samoa Joe and Will Arnett play Sweet Tooth, is the franchise’s killer clown antagonist. Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the physical sense, while Arnett is providing the voice over for him.

Joe is a professional wrestler who has won the AEW TNT Championship two times, and Arnett is best known for his roles as George Oscar “G.O.B.” Bluth II in Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman in BoJack Horseman.

Loud: Richard Cabral

Peacock

Richard Cabral plays Loud, Quiet’s over-productive brother and another original character for the series.

Cabral is best known for his role as Johnny ‘Coco’ Cruz in Mayans M.C., but has appeared in other shows like The Big Bang Theory, American Crime, and Southland.

Raven: Neve Campbell

Peacock

Neve Campbell plays Raven, a woman who got her name due to the character’s obsession with the black bird and her gothic attire.

Campbell is a longtime scream queen as she appeared in most of the Scream movies, and can also be seen in Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men, and Lincoln Lawyer.

