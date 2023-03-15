Quentin Tarantino’s last film reportedly titled The Movie Critic, set to film this Fall

Director Quentin Tarantino is gearing up to develop what he is calling the final film of his career, with new reports indicating that this last project will be called The Movie Critic.

According to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino’s final film will be called The Movie Critic, with development for the project underway and set to begin filming in the Fall of 2023.

It has been reported previously that Tarantino is shaping up to create his final movie, with the acclaimed director telling CNN that, after three decades in the business, he feels it is time to call time on his filmmaking efforts.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, I’ve been doing it for 30 years. It’s time to wrap up the show,” Tarantino said. “I’m an entertainer, I want to leave you wanting more. I don’t want to work to diminishing returns…I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch, I’m already feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now, and that’s exactly what happens.”

Quentin Tarantino set to retire from directing after one final film

Exactly what the final film will be about, remains mostly under wraps for now. However, the same report outlined a 1970s setting with “a female lead at its center.”

So far, very little else has been revealed about the movie. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information is made available about Quentin Tarantino’s The Movie Critic.

