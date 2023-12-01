Obliterated cast: All actors & characters

Obliterated, the new R-rated action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai, has just landed on Netflix – so, here’s your guide to the cast and all the characters they play.

If you’re a drinker, you’ll have experienced “the fear” – that gnawing anxiety of guilt over something that may or may not have happened while you were chucking back the pints, shots, and god knows what else.

For most people, it’s never anything catastrophic; maybe you were sick in the taxi or down the side of your bed, or perhaps you said something you shouldn’t have. In Obliterated, it’s a bit more serious – in fact, the fate of Las Vegas and everyone there is suddenly at risk, all because they didn’t do their jobs.

Obliterated, which comes from the minds of Cobra Kai’s trio of writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, is a new must-watch series on Netflix – so, here’s who’s in the cast.

Contents

Obliterated cast and characters on Netflix

Obliterated just arrived on Netflix this week, and it features a large ensemble cast you’ll soon get to know, love, and possibly even hate. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of all the big players in the cast, with character descriptions straight from the streaming platform.

The official synopsis bills it as a “high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Ava Winters: Shelley Hennig

Netflix

Shelley Hennig plays Ava Winters, a CIA agent who co-leads a special forces group investigating a nuclear threat in Las Vegas.

“She possesses a strategic mind and an ability to remain poised under pressure – which comes in handy as Obliterated descends into chaos,” her bio reads, as per Tudum.

Hennig is best known for starring in Teen Wolf, The Secret Circle, Unfriended, and When We First Met.

Chad McKnight: Nick Zano

Netflix

Nick Zano plays Chad McKnight, Ava’s SEAL team leader.

“If Ava is the brains of the operation, McKnight is the brawn as the team’s tactical lead,” his bio reads, adding that his “unflappable drive has won him devoted friends and followers within the squad.”

Zano is also known for appearing in What I Like About You and his role as Dr. Nathaniel Heywood in the CW’s Arrowverse.

Angela Gomez: Paola Lázaro

Netflix

Paola Lázaro plays Angela Gomez, the “third member of McKnight’s inner circle” who serves as a Marine Raider and sniper on the squad.

Lázaro appeared on The Walking Dead as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez, as well as starring in the Lethal Weapon TV series.

Trunk: Terrence Terrell

Netflix

Terrence Terrell plays Trunk, a Navy SEAL and McKnight’s closest friend on the Obliterated squad “who will also do anything for a snack as his Las Vegas munchies take hold during the mission.”

Terrell played Tim ‘The Titan’ Teslow in Batwoman, as well as appearing in B Positive, Black-ish, and Netflix’s First Wives Club.

Maya Lerner: Kimi Rutledge

Netflix

Kimi Rutledge plays Maya Lerner, the Obliterated crew’s resident hacker and NSA genius who’s “fresh out of MIT and ready to prove her talents.”

This marks Rutledge’s first big TV role, having earlier appeared in Half Sisters, Shrill, and several short films.

Ivan Koslov: Costa Ronin

Netflix

Costa Ronin plays Ivan Koslov, the main villain in Obliterated.

Netflix describes him as “a top Russian arms dealer and the individual at the center of Las Vegas’ nuclear threat. If the team can manage to stop Koslov, they might just be able to save the city. But first, they’re going to need to sober up.”

Ronin has also appeared in The Americans, Agent Carter, Agent X, and Homeland.

Lana: Alyson Gorske

Netflix

Alyson Gorske plays Lana, a clubber in Las Vegas who ends up becoming a valuable asset to the Obliterated team due to her connection to Coslov.

Gorske earlier starred in The Puppetman, Apple TV’s Shrinking, and Devil’s Triangle.

Paul Yung: Eugene Kim

Netflix

Eugene Kim plays Paul Yung, the team’s trusty Air Force helicopter pilot. Unlike his cohorts, he’s “a reliable family man seeking the ultimate work-life balance” – but he’ll get stuck in when a dangerous situation arises.

Kim has also appeared in The Lincoln Lawyer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, FBI: Most Wanted, and Major Crimes.

Hagerty: C. Thomas Howell

Netflix

C. Thomas Howell stars as Hagerty, the crew’s bomb specialist who also happens to love Michael Bublé.

You may have also seen Howell in The Outsiders, Soul Man, E.T., and Netflix’s Old Dads.

James Langdon: Carl Lumbly

Netflix

Carl Lumbly plays James Langdon, Ava’s boss and the director of the CIA. “Although Langdon has the utmost belief in his protégé, even he starts to question what, exactly, is going on in Las Vegas,” his bio reads.

Lumbly has enjoyed a long, diverse career, with roles in M.A.N.T.I.S., Doctor Sleep, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, voicing Martian Manhunter in the DC Animated Universe, and he recently starred in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

That’s all of the cast of Obliterated. You can find out more about the series here and check out our other Netflix hubs below:

