Echo cast: All actors & characters

Ahead of the premiere of Marvel’s new mini series Echo, here’s your guide to show’s actors and the characters they play.

Marvel Studios’ 2024 slate is starting with a bang, as it’s about to release the first of its new TV shows with the limited series Echo.

The show, which is a spin-off of 2021’s Hawkeye, will follow deaf ex-Tracksuit Mafia leader Maya Lopez as she’s hunted down by her former boss/adoptive uncle Kingpin.

Article continues after ad

But, before you dive into Maya’s world and learn all about her dark and complicated upbringing, check out this guide to Echo’s cast and characters.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Echo cast and characters

Before we dive into it, the synopsis for the series reads: “Following the events of Hawkeye in New York City, Maya Lopez is being pursued by Wilson Fisk’s organization, leading her to return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.”

Article continues after ad

Maya Lopez / Echo: Alaqua Cox

Disney+

Alaqua Cox plays Maya Lopez/Echo, a deaf Native American Choctaw who acted as the leader of Kingpin’s Tracksuit Mafia until the end of Hawkeye, which saw her confront Kingpin and shoot him after she learned he had a hand in her father’s death.

Article continues after ad

Hawkeye was Cox’s first acting role ever and she has openly discussed that she was born deaf and grew up on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin as part of the Menominee and Mohican nation, which helped connect her to the character of Maya.

Article continues after ad

Wilson Fisk / Kingpin: Vincent D’Onofrio

Disney+ Kingpin made his way back to the small screen in Hawkeye.

Vincent D’Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, New York City’s biggest crime lord and leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. Kingpin is also Maya’s adoptive uncle and was shot by her at the end of Hawkeye, though he survived and now wears an eyepatch.

Fisk is reprising the character of Kingpin which he first played in 2015. D’Onofrio can only be seen in other iconic works such as Mystic Pizza, Miami Vice, and Ratched.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

William Lopez: Zahn McClarnon

Disney+

Zahn McClarnon plays William Lopez, the former leader of Kingpin’s Tracksuit Mafia and Maya’s now deceased father who was killed by Ronin, Clint Barton’s killer alter ego, after being tipped off by Kingpin.

McClarnon is a decorated TV and movie actor who can be seen in projects such as Togo, The Forever Purge, Fargo, and Reservation Dogs.

Bonnie: Devery Jacobs

FX

Devery Jacobs plays Bonnie, Maya’s rebellious and strong-willed cousin who is the child of dear adults and helps Maya when she returns to her hometown.

Article continues after ad

Jacobs is best known for her role as Elora Danan on the hit TV series Reservation Dogs and recently voiced Marvel’s first original superhero Kahhori on the animated series What If…?.

Article continues after ad

Matt Murdock / Daredevil: Charlie Cox

Netflix

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil, a blind lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen who lives a double life as a masked vigilante as he uses his enhanced senses to fight crime.

Cox is reprising the role of Daredevil as he first played the character in his solo Netflix’s series Daredevil in 2015. Cox is best known for this role and as the character of Owen Sleater in the HBO’s drama series Boardwalk Empire.

Article continues after ad

Echo premieres on January 9 through Disney+. You can check out more of Dexerto’s superhero coverage below:

Spider-Man 4 | Venom 3 | Deadpool 3 | X-Men ’97 | She-Hulk Season 2 | What If Season 2 | Thor 5 | Fantastic Four | Avengers Secret Wars | Avengers The Kang Dynasty | Agatha Darkhold Diaries | Daredevil: Born Again