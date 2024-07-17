It sounds like the secret of the Cowboy Deadpool variant has finally been revealed thanks to a prominent MCU scooper, and that secret is Matthew McConaughey.

The latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer featured several new looks at variants from the upcoming MCU movie, including our best look yet at Lady Deadpool and the first look at a cowboy-themed Deadpool variant.

Now, in a social media post courtesy of Cosmic Circus, it seems as though the identity of Cowboy Deadpool has been revealed. The scooper has hinted that Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey will be playing the role.

Article continues after ad

Though the initial tweet was just a tease, Alex was much more blunt in a later reply, telling a skeptical fan outright, “It’s what I implied. So yes, he is.”

If the casting is true, it would join a series of gag cameos the Deadpool franchise has followed through with. Deadpool 2 featured a number of cameos from big stars, the biggest being Brad Pitt appearing on screen for seconds as The Vanisher.

Article continues after ad

Other tweets from the Cosmic Circus account claim that Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, will indeed be playing Lady Deadpool. That’s a role with several huge names potentially in the running, including pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Article continues after ad

If these are true, it calls into question many of the potential variant cameos. Reports from early screenings indicated Hugh Jackman would play every Wolverine variant in different costumes or via CGI, though some early reports hinted at someone else playing Wolverine, too.

However, it sounds like most of the Deadpool variants may be opportunities for cameos. There are some exceptions, though, including the adorable mutt Dogpool.

Regardless of who is cast, we’ll know for sure before too long, as Deadpool & Wolverine is finally in theaters on July 26.

Article continues after ad

Until then, you can read about how Willy Wonka inspired Cassandra Nova or the joke inspired by a note from Kevin Feige. You can also read up on the best new movies on streaming this month or all the upcoming Disney+ releases.