Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage: Everything we know about the Young Sheldon spinoff

Where one door closes, another opens — Georgie and Mandy are set to take over from Young Sheldon with their own family spinoff.

They might not be the characters that Young Sheldon fans wanted to see get a spinoff, but it’s happening. After Georgie and Mandy get married in Season 7 Episode 7, the pair are officially ready for the next chapter in their lives.

As the prequel wraps up, there are still a few questions that need answering. Currently living with Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim, the couple have no home of their own, no income, and no real sense of where their future is going.

Creators don’t have as many Big Bang Theory connections to build from, meaning the next chapter could be anybody’s guess. But what do we know so far about Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage?

What is the Georgie and Mandy series called?

In May, it was revealed the title of the spinoff would be Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, following their Season 7 wedding.

CBS

While the title indicates what fans can expect to see from the sequel, it has also caused lots of speculation relating to a plot from The Big Bang Theory. Fans already know that Georgie and Mandy aren’t endgame, divorcing later down the line — but the inclusion of “first” in the title means there might be another marriage in their future.

In Season 7, Georgie and Mandy’s wedding is a last-minute affair, with Mandy deciding to get married at the local courthouse without the extended family knowing, aside from Meemaw and Dale. After arguments about how to raise Cece got out of hand, the rest of the family turn up just in time, all wearing casual clothes.

It’s widely known that Young Sheldon and TBBT have a lot of inconsistencies, but Georgie’s many ex-wives and ex-girlfriends are hinted at in both shows. TBBT takes this one step further by suggesting that two of Georgie’s ex-wives congratulate Sheldon when he wins his Nobel prize, although they remain unnamed.

During an interview with TV Line, Emily Osment hinted that she’d like Mandy to come full circle, marrying Georgie again. “I’m hoping that I’m the ex-wife and the new wife,” she explained. “People get divorced and then they get remarried. Why can’t she [Mandy] be both?”

Executive producer Steve Holland explained to Variety: “Names are hard. We were sort of defaulting just calling it ‘Georgie and Mandy,’ which I don’t think was what any of us wanted the final name to be. Chuck had actually pitched ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ and it just seemed interesting and a little provocative and kind of funny, and you’re like, “Well, what does that mean?”

When is Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage coming out?

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is due to be released on Thursdays on CBS in Fall 2024.

CBS

At present, there’s no information about an exact release date, or how many episodes will be in the series. Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is set to begin filming in July — just two months after Young Sheldon wraps up for good.

Though the prequel series didn’t have a huge turnaround lead, there’s one detail in the spinoff that suggests fans will have to wait even less time for new episodes. Much like the original Big Bang Theory series, Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff is set to be filmed in a multi-cam format, in front of a live audience.

While this has divided fan opinion, it likely means that filming days will be much quicker, generating output at speed.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with any release date information.

What will the Georgie and Mandy spinoff be about?

The official synopsis of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage says that the spinoff will follow the pair as they “raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.”

CBS

Given that the spinoff will be filmed in multi-cam, the show is likely to bear closer resemblance to The Big Bang Theory than to Young Sheldon.

Still relatively new to their marriage, the pair have a lot of things left to figure out — and nowhere is this causing more division than how best to bring up Cece. Mandy has previously been fighting off Mary and Audrey as they each try to baptize her as Baptist and Catholic, with Mandy and Audrey butting heads over whether to coddle her.

Mandy is particularly keen to do things her own way, meaning her marriage to Georgie is unlikely to resemble that of her parents, not George and Mary’s. However, no official storyline details have been confirmed.

Holland also told Variety about the sequel’s timeline: “A month or two after the [Young Sheldon] finale. The finale, I think, is a month after George’s funeral, so probably maybe another month after that. So it’s just a little bit separated from the death, but not much.”

Georgie and Mandy cast

Actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are confirmed to appear in the spinoff, reprising their roles as Georgie and Mandy. Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso will also be returning as series regulars Audrey and Jim, Mandy’s parents.

CBS

It’s currently unclear if any of the other Young Sheldon cast will be returning to the small screen — all except George, whose death has accounted for itself.

After Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage was announced, it was revealed by actress Raegan Revord that she “wasn’t invited” to reprise her role as Missy for the spinoff. Commenting on Montana Jordan’s announcement post, Revord wrote “Couldn’t have happened to a better person! Wishing you all the best over there brother.” Following up on a user’s question of whether she’d be in it, she wrote, “Wasn’t invited. I’ll be cheering for Montana though!”

Given that Missy has been shut down early doors, fans are taking it as read that most of the Young Sheldon lot won’t be back for more — especially Sheldon. “Not surprising. If they bring back the entire cast, it’s basically Young Sheldon 2.0,” one fan posted on Reddit. “Also, if you look at what happened with another Chuck Lorre show, Bob Hearts Abishola, it’s obvious the path forward is to keep costs down by having as small a main cast as possible.”

How much older is Mandy than Georgie?

There is a 12-year age gap between Georgie and Mandy. When they first met in Young Sheldon Season 5, Georgie was 17 — while Mandy was 29.

CBS

When Georgie and Mandy first started dating, Georgie lied about his age, pretending to be 18. However, Mandy also lied about her age, claiming to be years younger than she actually was. By the time the pair figured out the truth, it was too little too late, with Mandy falling pregnant with Cece.

Not only did their families not take the news well, but many fans have found the age too inappropriate for comfort. “This doesn’t get enough attention. If the roles were reversed, it would be a much bigger deal. But since it’s an older woman and a 17-year-old boy, most people don’t care,” one Redditor posted, while a second weighed in “I feel like everyone glosses over that even after finding out about his age she still started to like him.”

In 1993, 17 was the age of consent in Texas, explaining why the storyline first went ahead. As the pair grow closer and settle into marriage, it may well serve as an issue in their sequel — or perhaps determine that the new series wasn’t the best of ideas in the first place.

What happened to Georgie and Mandy when we last saw them?

Georgie and Mandy spent most of Young Sheldon Season 7 battling their families on how best to raise their daughter Cece. Georgie also had to deal with the death of his father, George.

CBS

After the Medford tornado at the end of Season 6, Georgie and Mandy put their future plans on hold to move into the Cooper house until they get back on their feet. After a while, Mary decides that the two should wed if they are living under her roof, to which Mandy reluctantly agrees.

While they make plans, Mary tries to secretly baptize Cece with the help of Pastor Jeff, knowing that Mandy’s mother Audrey will want to do the same with her Catholic priest. Sure enough, Audrey does — leaving Mandy furious when she finds out.

Planning to move ahead with a spontaneous courthouse wedding with only Meemaw and Dale as guests, the rest of the families only just make it in time for the I-dos. Georgie and Mandy get married in Season 7 Episode 7.

However, Meemaw’s gambling room in the back of the laundromat — where Georgie works — gets raided by police during the ceremony, meaning that the couple has no source of income. Moving in with Audrey and Jim after their honeymoon to Dollywood, the three are at odds over whether to coddle Cece or not.

This all gets pushed to one side when George dies in Season 7 Episode 12. As in mentioned by Georgie later in Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory, Georgie has to move into the role of protector, keeping the family together while Sheldon goes off to Caltech.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage comes to CBS on Thursdays this Fall. Check out our sequel theories so far, what happened in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, and how their wedding in Season 7 changes things for good. Or, find out how to watch Young Sheldon and learn about the Young Sheldon filming locations.

