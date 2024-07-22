Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage just quietly introduced 2 new characters

Blink and you’d have missed it – Young Sheldon sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage dropped two new characters during a viral TikTok.

Jumping on a viral TikTok trend, the cast of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage took to the platform to announce their first script was in… only two of them were fresh new faces.

Alongside the newlyweds and Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim, Dougie Baldwin is joining the TV show as Connor, while Jessie Prez stars as Rueben.

Article continues after ad

If you think you’ve already seen Connor before, it’s because you have. Mandy’s younger brother was briefly introduced on Young Sheldon, and has now been recast ahead of the sequel.

Only seen in Season 6 episode ‘A Baby Shower and a Testoterone-Rich Banter,’ fans don’t know much about Connor. In Young Sheldon, we’re told that he’s a painter, hates football and rock bands, and appears to have the same dynamic with Mandy that Sheldon does with Georgie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This time around, things have changed. Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’s official character synopsis describes him as “a talented oddball with musical prowess who still lives with his parents. Coddled by his mother, Audrey, and hassled by his father, Jim, Connor doesn’t fit in – even in his own family.”

As for Rueben, he’s completely fresh meat for the new seRIES. Instead of being linked to either Georgie or Mandy, he’ll be closer to Jim, taking a job at the tire shop.

Article continues after ad

His synopsis reveals he’s “less than enthusiastic about the shop’s newest hire: Jim’s son-in-law, Georgie.”

After the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, Georgie is desperate for work. With Meemaw arrested following the collapse of their illegal gambling room, Georgie has no income by the time he gets back from his honeymoon.

This prompts the couple to move in with Audrey and Jim, setting out their dynamic for the sequel. In the Season 7 finale, fans watch Jim offer Georgie a job at the tire shop – though Audrey is reluctant for him to – starting his journey to become the ‘Dr. Tire’ we meet in The Big Bang Theory.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage begins on October 17, 2024. Find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming this month.