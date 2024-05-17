Young Sheldon confirms timeline of Georgie & Mandy spinoff after Season 7

Young Sheldon might be over, but it’s just confirmed exactly when the Georgie and Mandy spinoff will take place in relation to Season 7.

The tears and pain of Young Sheldon ending for good are all too real after the heartbreaking Season 7 finale, but thanks to spinoff Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, fans won’t have to wait long to re-enter the Sheldonverse.

Fans already knew that the spinoff was due to begin filming in July, but now creators have confirmed exactly when the sequel will take place in relation to Young Sheldon Season 7.

CBS

Executive producer Steve Holland told Variety, “A month or two after the finale. The finale, I think, is a month after George’s funeral, so probably maybe another month after that. So it’s just a little bit separated from the death, but not much.”

Article continues after ad

While Georgie and Mandy actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment have been confirmed to reprise their roles, and Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey) and Will Sasso (Jim) will return as series regulars, very few other details have been revealed.

Article continues after ad

So far, the public synopsis reads, “Georgie and Mandy raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.”

It’s also unclear if any other Young Sheldon cast members will cameo — aside from Raegan Revord, who revealed that she “wasn’t invited” to star — but Holland reassures fans of the prequel that the two shows will fit together.

Article continues after ad

“It’s always been our hope that this world can continue into the new show,” he explained. “It’s also important to us that this new show gets its own identity and attitude and isn’t just Young Sheldon Season 8. That’s part of the reason we’re going back to multi-cam to really make it feel different.

“The show needs to establish itself and be its own thing but, that said, this is a world that these characters still live in, and they’re still family and they’re still in Medford. We love these actors, and we’ve always thought that this is a world where these characters can drop in and make appearances and be a part of it from time to time.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will air on Thursdays on CBS during fall 2024. No specific release date has yet been given.

Check out our sequel theories so far, what happened in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, and how their wedding in Season 7 changes things for good. Or, find out how to watch Young Sheldon and learn about the Young Sheldon filming locations.