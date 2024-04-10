Georgie and Mandy’s wedding completely changes the Young Sheldon sequel

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 will have the wedding of the century, but Georgie and Mandy’s nuptials will have major ramifications for the upcoming sequel.

Just as the light on the Sheldon-verse appeared to be dimming, a new beacon of hope arrived in the form of a Young Sheldon sequel. Set to tackle Georgie, Mandy, and baby Cece’s fledgling family life, the untitled spinoff appears to be heading back to its Big Bang Theory roots, opting for a traditional multi-cam comedy rather than Young Sheldon’s single-cam styling.

Fans have already made it clear that they’re not happy about the proposed changes, but something that they’re definitely invested in is the growth of Georgie and Mandy’s relationship. First introduced in Season 5, Mandy was lied to by Georgie about his age in order to start a relationship with her; then, following in the footsteps of his father, he got her pregnant when he was just 17. Thankfully the couple are now in their most stable position yet and committed to making family life work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the fact that Georgie and Mandy are already getting married in Young Sheldon Season 7 now changes the course of the upcoming sequel for good. Many thought this storyline would be addressed in the sequel itself, given Young Sheldon’s more pressing plotlines, like George’s death. Nonetheless, Episode 7 is when we’ll see the pair walk down the metaphorical courthouse aisle — but taking into account what we know about Young Sheldon and TBBT, everything feels a bit off.

Georgie and Mandy’s wedding is already causing drama

CBS

Before fans even get to the Young Sheldon sequel, Georgie and Mandy’s wedding is already making waves in the present. By the end of Season 7 Episode 6, it was clear that the pair’s official union had the potential to rip the Cooper family apart once and for all. Being the person who was the most resistant to Georgie and Mandy living in “sin,” Mary has been all guns blazing on the couple marrying since Mandy fell pregnant. This has resulted in an astronomical clash of faith, with her strict Baptist views clashing loudly with Mandy’s mom Audrey’s devoted Catholic belief.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say that Georgie and Mandy’s relationship isn’t really about them at all. Whether it was the moment Georgie sat his parents down to tell them about the baby or Mary and Audrey each secretly baptizing Cece behind Mandy’s back, their life as a couple has been decided for them and routinely used against them. However, it looks to be the wedding itself that will readdress the balance, with the headstrong Mandy making big decisions on how things will work in spite of parental opinion.

In this respect, Georgie and Mandy’s wedding possibly marks the point that the pair move away from the world of Young Sheldon. The couple may become their own separate entity, away from the Coopers’ influence and irrelevant to Sheldon’s remaining teenage years. Fans will know that Sheldon and Georgie drift apart — at least, that’s the excuse for why the latter wasn’t mentioned until Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory. There are a lot of gaps to fill in, with the wedding offering the chance of a clean slate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Young Sheldon sequel might not be what we expect

CBS

Now that there won’t be a wedding, what can fans expect from this Young Sheldon sequel anyway? It won’t resemble the prequel in the slightest and doesn’t look to feature many of the existing cast members, either. Even the bulk of the lore is unknown— aside from Georgie’s tire shop job and a string of unnamed ex-wives and girlfriends, there’s absolutely no existing background for the trio. The possibilities are endless, meaning the spinoff could be the complete opposite of what we expect.

In a recent interview with TV Line, actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment alluded to the fact that it’s time to “step away” from the existing framework — and this starts with their wedding. As many know from real life, marriage is considered the ultimate life milestone that forces you to grow up. The idea of “adulting” fully kicks into touch, and everything gets that little bit more serious, which is a far cry from the Big Bang world of theoretical physics. Unlike Sheldon, Georgie’s working-class Texan roots influenced the rest of his life, meaning the upcoming story is a complete 180 from anything else existing in the Sheldon-verse. The sequel hasn’t been listed as a comedy either, potentially suggesting that the couple’s divorce could be a major plot thread.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Essentially, Young Sheldon fans could be looking at Georgie and Mandy becoming the next George and Mary, and that’s not necessarily a problem. Leaving religious conflict at the door, both Georgie and Mandy seem equally devoted to making their life as an unconventional and unexpected family unit work — even if, with hindsight, fans know it doesn’t last. In order for there to be enough material for a sequel, the going had to be good for a substantial amount of time, so why not make the best of it? We know that the pair are an essential part of making the other who they become, and the journey of getting there will surely be an entertaining yet bumpy ride.

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and when Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out this month.