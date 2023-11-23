Young Sheldon might be one of the most-watched TV shows in North America, but is it streaming? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it.

The Big Bang Theory prequel series quickly racked up huge ratings during its first season, which came as a surprise to many of its fans.

Young Sheldon follows Sheldon Cooper, a bona fide genius, who has been promoted four grades. Meanwhile, he struggles to fit in with his unintellectual family in Texas.

With the show set to draw to a close in 2024, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Young Sheldon and whether it’s streaming.

How to watch Young Sheldon on streaming

The first six seasons of Young Sheldon are currently available to stream on Max – but as of November 24, the show will be added to Netflix.

According to Deadline, Max landed the exclusive streaming rights in 2020 for both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Now, Netflix and Max are set to share these rights, with the Warner Bros-owned platform Max keeping main licenses for everything including another upcoming spin-off.

However, it should be pointed out that only Seasons 1-5 of Sheldon will be streaming on Netflix, and not the most recent sixth season.

Fans don’t need to panic though, as the full six seasons will still be available to stream on Max at the same time.

It was recently announced that Season 7 of Young Sheldon, set to air in 2024, would be the show’s last. Given that Netflix would need to stream Season 6 first before any new episodes, it’s more likely that Season 7 will be available to watch on Max first.

Young Sheldon is already available to stream on Netflix in a number of international territories, including the UK.

All six seasons of Young Sheldon can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Season 7 premieres on February 15, 2024.

