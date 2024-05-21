Young Sheldon fans explain why Georgie & Mandy spinoff deserves a chance

Despite Young Sheldon coming to an end after seven seasons, fans will still have a chance to hang with some of the Coopers thanks to the upcoming spin-off series.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will follow Sheldon’s older brother and his new wife as they go through the ups and downs of both marriage and parenthood.

However, some fans were apprehensive when the spin-off of a spin-off series was announced. But others have come to its defense and explained why Young Sheldon fans should give it a chance.

“With focusing on Georgie becoming a good man, dad, husband, and businessman and Emily Osment’s ability to be a lead, I think it will surprise some people,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Chuck Lorre has an incredible track record of making successful sitcoms and it will likely continue.”

Another commented, “I bet it’s going to be great. I’ve really enjoyed shows in this format before, and I love these characters.”

A bunch of fans pointed out how they were unsure of Young Sheldon as a show, but ended up loving it, so they would be watching Georgie and Mandy when it first premieres.

“I guess we just have to wait and watch. I had very little hopes from YS. But it turned out amazing!” A Reddit user wrote with another echoing their sentiment, “Yeah exactly. I was sure Young Sheldon was going to be a flop. I cried like a baby in that penultimate episode.”

The majority of fans, whether or not they’re excited about the spin-off, are hoping to see some of the Young Sheldon cast back on their screens, especially Mary and Missy Cooper.

A lot of fans were disappointed by their fate in the Season 7 finale, so many people are hoping Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will rectify the dark place they were left with after the death of Sheldon’s dad George.

For more Young Sheldon, catch yourself up with our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s ending, as well as everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, and why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all.