Who is Georgie’s second wife? Young Sheldon fans have a theory

Georgie has only just tied the knot in Young Sheldon Season 7, but fans think there’s a second wife on the horizon — and they know who it is.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 saw Georgie Cooper marry girlfriend of two seasons Mandy McAllister, setting the pair up for their upcoming sequel, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

While the pair settle into family life, the spinoff title implies that the pair might marry more than once — but fans think that Veronica Duncan might actually be Georgie’s second wife.

“I think that Georgie will cheat on Mandy with Veronica, which is why Mary calls Georgie’s girlfriend a wh*re for breaking up a marriage, but eventually Mandy and Georgie will find their way back to each other in a post-Big Bang Theory time jump,” one fan posted on Reddit about the sequel.

A second agreed: “Am I the only one who doesn’t see any chemistry with Georgie and Mandy? I wanted him and Veronica to end up together tho. I just don’t see the chemistry between Georgie and Mandy. The pairing seemed too forced and fast-paced.”

Veronica hasn’t been seen in Young Sheldon since Season 3, where it was quietly hinted that she spent the rest of her life dedicated to charity work. After finding God in Season 2, Georgie also tries to devote himself to faith in order to date her, which doesn’t work out.

Season 3 finds Georgie and Veronica developing a friendship, eventually asking Veronica’s permission to ask Jana Owens out, staying with her into Season 4.

While we don’t know what happened to Georgie after George’s death, The Big Bang Theory picks up with adult Georgie owning a tire shop in Season 11, leaving a string of ex-wives and ex-girlfriends in his wake.

We also know that two of these ex-wives message Sheldon to congratulate him on his Nobel prize win, although their names are never revealed.

“First wife implies a second different wife. Marrying the same person a second time would be the first wife marrying twice. So there must be someone else,” a third fan explained.

“Possibly Mandy could be the first marriage. The show title does could be interpreted two ways— first marriage, meaning they had a second marriage with the same person, or first marriage meaning second marriage with someone else.”

Details for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage have yet to be fully revealed, not confirming if the pair will split up or stay together.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.