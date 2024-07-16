News is coming in thick and fast for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage – and as filming gets underway, one star might have revealed a major clue for new episodes.

When we left them in Young Sheldon Season 7, Georgie was dealing with the death of his father George. At the same time, he and Mandy were settling into family life, having spent time living with her parents, Audrey and Jim, while they got back on their feet.

We’ll reunite with them in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, which hits screens this fall. It’s already been revealed that three members of the Young Sheldon cast will be returning, but now Emily Osment has shared the first table read on Instagram… with one interesting detail.

The cast and crew were welcomed into a Hawaiian luau, complete with hula flower garlands and matching cookies. While nothing has been confirmed, this could be an indicator of what’s to come on the spinoff.

Young Sheldon fans will know that so far, Georgie and Mandy aren’t a couple who are too well-traveled. After their spontaneous wedding in Season 7 Episode 7, Audrey offers to gift the pair a weekend to Dollywood as their honeymoon.

When they get back, they find out Meemaw has been arrested for the laundromat’s illegal gambling room… and it’s all downhill from there.

While it’s not known if Mandy traveled before her introduction to Young Sheldon, Georgie has firmly stayed put in his fictional hometown of Medford. The theme and new font allude to fans possibly seeing the couple’s first international break and proper vacation.

However, all we know for definite is the show’s synopsis, which reads: “Georgie and Mandy raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.”

Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim will join them as series regulars, while Mary, Meemaw, and Missy are set to appear as guest stars in the first two episodes.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage comes to CBS on October 17, 2024. In the meantime, find out if Sheldon will be in the spinoff, who Georgie’s second wife is, and our definitive ranking of all Young Sheldon seasons.